Expert shares disturbing reality of invasive snail species wreaking havoc in US: 'They destroy ecosystems'

Apple-sized snails are concerning environmentalists because they invade so rapidly.

The proliferation of this invasive snail species across the United States was highlighted in a TikTok video by Rob's Aquatic (@robs_aquatics_yt).

The video features a couple of spots at a pond where Rob counts nearly 100 clutches of snails visible on a stone wall and concrete slab. He insinuates that there could be even more that were not immediately visible. In a response to a comment, the creator suggests there are thousands about to enter the pond.

Invasive species are a big problem because they upset the natural balance of our local environments, causing harm to nature, our economy, and even our health.

They get introduced to new places mostly by human activities, and they compete with our native plants and animals for food and places to live. For example, invasive plants such as kudzu can take over and crowd out natives, while animals such as wild pigs can wreck farms and spread diseases.

In the United States alone, fixing the damage invasive species cause and trying to control them costs more than $21 billion every year, as reported by WUSF.

To deal with invasive species, scientists and experts use different strategies. They conduct research and keep an eye on the invaders, and sometimes they physically remove them from places where they shouldn't be. For instance, trapping programs have been successful in reducing the number of wild pigs, which helps stop them from causing so much harm.

As social media users come across this video, they're learning more about these snails and their potential harm.

"That's like... 60,000 snails no joke. People don't realize how invasive these snails are. They destroy ecosystems," one person said.

"They can spread sickness to humans. … They need to be removed from the environment for our safety," another user pointed out.

As awareness continues to grow, we have more opportunities to limit invasive species and protect the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

