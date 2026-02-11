Outraged hiker shares photo of upsetting discovery on trail: 'We need to catch him'

"What kind of sad life does someone have to live?"

The Appalachian Trail is wildly popular among long-distance and day hikers alike, but high visitor numbers have led to increased vandalism and graffiti.

In the r/AppalachianTrail subreddit, one hiker expressed their outrage at spotting graffiti for hundreds of miles along the trail. They took a photo of one instance in which someone had tagged "Bolt" on a metal plate on the ground.

"A NOBO hiker named 'Bolt' is ahead of us and tagging everything in sight: logs, shelters, public property," the original poster explained. "Way to leave no trace, chief."

In a comment, the OP said they were nearing Damascus, Virginia, dubbed "Trail Town USA" because it's a major hub and rest stop for hikers. Given that the Appalachian Trail attracts thousands of visitors each year, graffiti can dampen the vibe and spoil the experience for the people who seek not only a physical challenge but also a deeper connection with nature.

Vandals can face serious consequences for defacing natural features and signs along the trail. Since it passes through federal lands managed by the National Park Service and Forest Service, graffiti is considered vandalism (a Class B misdemeanor) and can result in a fine up to $5,000 and six months in jail.

It violates Leave No Trace principles, damages natural and historic resources, and requires costly, time-intensive cleanup by staff. Leaving nature the way you found it provides a better experience for everyone and ensures animals and plant life don't suffer from chemicals in spray paints and markers.

Sadly, hikers have reported finding graffiti and trash in popular spots along the trail, highlighting the need for greater public awareness of the importance of protecting the natural world. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy — the nonprofit that supports the trail — promotes a zero-tolerance policy for graffiti, working with land managers and volunteers to educate hikers and reduce vandalism. It encourages hikers to report any graffiti sightings on its website.

"What kind of sad life does someone have to live where they feel they need to tag a bunch of stuff on a trail everyone is out hiking for the natural beauty of it?" one person commented.

Another said: "Yeah we need to catch him and lock his ass up. I sanded a bunch of graffiti off our shelter in VA. I don't want to do it again."

