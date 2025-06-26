Experts thrilled as thought-to-be-extinct species emerges following natural disaster: 'It's very rewarding'

A conservation effort in Texas almost a decade in the making is finally bearing fruit — or in this case, adorable predators.

Nesting boxes were installed on Padre Island in 2016, and they finally have some squawking tenants. A pair of endangered aplomado falcon chicks was recently discovered by conservationists. The welcome discovery comes after Hurricane Harvey seemingly wiped out the majority of breeding pairs in 2017.

"It's very rewarding," Scott Cross, Nueces County Coastal Parks director, told KIII 3 News. "How often do you get a chance to start some kind of conservation effort and then see it all the way to full cycle?"

Photo Credit: iStock

The aplomado falcon was once abundant across the prairies of the Lone Star State, but it was all but gone by the early 1900s because of habitat loss.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 99% of the United States' coastal prairie lands have been lost to agriculture, range improvement, and urban development. Pesticides used to control prairie dog populations also contributed to this massive population decline by disrupting the food web and poisoning the falcons.

As birds of prey, aplomado falcons contribute to the health of ecosystems by managing prey populations of small birds, rodents, and reptiles. Padre Island is an ideal spot for reintroduction and conservation efforts. As the National Park Service notes, it's one of the last remaining intact coastal prairie habitats in the country.

The story highlights the importance of local conservation efforts and serves as a reminder of nature's resilience. Endangered species can and will thrive once more if they are just given the opportunity. It takes time, effort, and raising awareness of key issues.

The chicks on Padre Island have been tagged, and researchers are hopeful they are just the beginning of a bright new era for these striking birds.

Tom Hudson of The Peregrine Fund, a nonprofit that supports the conservation of birds of prey, said it was amazing for the long-term efforts come to fruition.

"It's extremely cathartic to have released the grandfather of this bird, and then four years later they're nesting right here at the hack site where their grandfather was released from," he said.

