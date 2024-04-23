Professional landscaper shares 'amazing' photos after saving meadows at apartments: 'Wish all apartments and landscapers did this'

"The amount of insects, animals, and flowers is way above what it has ever been!"

Apartment living can have its share of challenges, from noisy neighbors to outdated appliances, but a landscaper is bringing beauty to lucky apartment dwellers with their "amazing" cultivation of outdoor meadows.

In the subreddit r/NoLawns, the landscaper shared a series of 20 images that reveal a lush heaven for local wildlife and pollinators, which support our food supply.

"These apartments I've been landscaping for over 20 years had meadows installed about 10 years ago, and the owner always had companies that specialize in it take care of it and was never happy with the results," the original poster explained. "... This year he asked me and my company to take care of it, and we were able to get it to be the best it's ever looked."

"The amount of insects, animals, and flowers is way above what it has ever been!" the OP added, noting that the owner was "finally very happy."

Based on the stunning photos, it's easy to see why. Others were blown away by the results.

"Absolutely amazing. Wish all apartments and landscapers did this," one Redditor wrote.

"See, this is cool. Nice mix of lawn for recreational use and natural," another person said.

One benefit of introducing wildflowers into the meadows, according to the OP, was the minimal effort it took to maintain them.

"Most wildflowers aren't resource intensive so they won't need too much water," they explained, adding that they made sure to get rid of invasive plants when they redid the meadows. "... Either way make sure you get stuff that's native to your area!"

In addition, native plants don't require mowing or synthetic fertilizers, so they require less and can save people around $275 on water bills every year. A partial lawn replacement with something like clover can also yield positive results.

That's great news for anyone who's spent a hot summer day getting their ornery turf under control. Gas-powered mowers and synthetic fertilizers generate pollution that is bad for our lungs and contributes to an overheating planet.

"Beautiful job. You should be proud," another Redditor said of the results.

"Hero!" someone else wrote.

