Research vessel sets sail on historic expedition amid shifting global tides: 'We understand the importance'

"The saying goes, 'What happens in Antarctica doesn't stay in Antarctica.'"

A number of budget cuts and operational changes have greatly hindered U.S. research efforts in Antarctica. For now, the United Kingdom appears to be picking up the slack.

What's happening?

As Phys.org reported, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, a research vessel owned by the Natural Environment Research Council and operated by the British Antarctic Survey, is launching a mission to undertake a number of climate-based studies in Antarctica.

The 15,000-ton icebreaker is decked out with advanced scientific equipment designed to support a wide range of scientific missions. This includes studying Antarctic ice loss and how it can heavily influence global climate patterns.

In September, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced plans to terminate the lease for the Nathaniel B. Palmer icebreaker. The vessel, which was dedicated to Antarctic research, was the country's only research icebreaker.

The foundation noted that it would pursue a new Antarctic research vessel as part of a "longer-term strategy for marine science and logistics support." However, climate experts say that this may take years, jeopardizing many crucial research projects in Antarctica.

Why is research in Antarctica important?

BAS oceanographer Peter Davis acknowledged that the U.S. withdrawal from Antarctic research ventures was disappointing. However, Davis told AFP that "lots of countries are stepping up to the plate and saying, 'We understand the importance of Antarctica, and we're going to drive our scientific research there,'" per Phys.org.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Ice melt can greatly alter weather patterns and accelerate rising global temperatures. It also contributes to rising sea levels, causing coastal erosion and even more severe storms.

By monitoring conditions in Antarctica and observing ice melt rates, we can better determine more effective strategies to combat adverse effects. "The saying goes, 'What happens in Antarctica doesn't stay in Antarctica'," Davis said.

What's being done about research efforts in Antarctica?

While the U.S. has pulled funding for research, it has dedicated resources to the construction of a new fleet of Coast Guard icebreakers. On Oct. 10, the Trump administration announced a partnership with Finland to build 11 new vessels to "keep trade routes open, secure U.S. borders and maritime approaches in the region, and protect the Homeland from dangerous adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party."

Stephen Doughty, U.K. Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, explained that the U.S.' cutting back on Antarctic research efforts may prove to be detrimental in the short term. But the U.K. and other global leaders are ready to put in the work to ensure that global climate concerns are properly monitored.

"The United States is responsible for their own approach," Doughty said. "But we work closely with a range of international partners, and we're very, very clear about the threat that climate change poses."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.