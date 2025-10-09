Scientist debunks common myth about global phenomenon: 'Please allow me to share with you some of the ways we know'

A frustrated climate scientist decided to compile a list of the most powerful evidence we have that Earth is getting hotter in a bid to disprove common misconceptions — and his case is overwhelming.

Dr. Doug McNeall (@dougmcneall) collaborated with colleague Dr. John Kennedy to present findings from the last several decades of climate research, which conclusively show that global warming isn't just a hypothesis, it's a fact.

"As a climate scientist, it is wild the number of people who say to me there's no evidence that the globe is warming," says McNeall. "Please allow me to share with you some of the ways we know the globe is warming, collected by my friend and former colleague, Dr. John Kennedy."

McNeall then displays a rapid-fire series of graphs outlining all the basic data that scientists have used to confirm that Earth is getting hotter over time. He shows that we have mapped temperatures not only in city centers, but also over land, in the atmosphere, and in the ocean, both on the surface and deep below the water.

Not only do we have direct evidence that the world has gotten hotter based on these readings, but we can also see that changes are happening in the world exactly as we would expect if the weather was indeed warming up.

For example, McNeall shows records of glaciers and ice sheets receding via melting and of ocean levels rising because of the water produced by that process.

"As my colleague John Kennedy puts it, 'In summary: warmy warmy, melty melty,'" says McNeall.

Unfortunately, there are still many in the world who believe that the world is not getting hotter, or if it is, that it's not caused by human activity. However, that isn't true.

Sadly, pollution from human activities is the driving force behind climate change, which in turn leads to weather patterns that are less predictable, as well as more extreme and destructive.

If we aren't careful, we may ruin the world that we live in and depend on, which is why it's so important to get educated about these important climate issues.

