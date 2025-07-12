Scientists issue warning over troubling phenomenon discovered near Antarctica: 'Now more critical than ever'

The researchers believe we have already passed a tipping point.

Not only is sea ice melting in the ocean surrounding Antarctica, but the water is also getting saltier.

Overly salty water brings heat up from deep in the ocean, making it harder for sea ice to reform.

What's happening?

As The Straits Times shared, a new study revealed that the Southern Ocean is changing in ways that differ from what scientists had expected.

Researchers from the University of Southampton, the Barcelona Expert Centre, and the European Space Agency collaborated to track ocean surface conditions using new algorithms and satellites. They used satellite observations and underwater robot data to make 15-year predictions of the ocean's salinity, temperature, and sea ice conditions.

The researchers found that the Southern Ocean became significantly saltier when sea ice began to melt rapidly around 2015. While fresh, cold water helps sea ice expand, warm, salty water has the opposite effect, perpetuating melting.

They believe we have already passed a tipping point and entered a feedback loop in which sea ice can't reform due to the increased ocean salinity.

"Continuous satellite missions and in situ monitoring are now more critical than ever to track and understand the drivers of recent and future shifts in the ice–ocean system, including atmospheric forcing, ocean dynamics, and ice–ocean–atmosphere feedbacks," the researchers wrote in their publication.

Why are saltier oceans a problem?

Saltier oceans exacerbate the issue of sea ice melt, making it a more significant problem and hindering its reformation even when temperatures bounce back from high spikes and drop again.

Sea ice is vital because it reflects sunlight into the atmosphere, slowing the steady overheating of our planet. Without Antarctica's sea ice intact, this warming will speed up and intensify storms and sea level rise in coastal communities.

The increased salt content in our oceans also affects the marine wildlife habitats of emperor penguins and krill, which provide food for seals and whales and form the foundation of Antarctica's food chain.

Sea ice is crucial to sustainable global ecosystems, and without it, our warming world will soon look much different on sea and land.

What's being done about high ocean salinity levels?

Research studies like this help shed light on why sea ice continues to disappear, informing both the scientific community and the general public. They highlight the importance of sea ice on a global scale and how human activities have caused persistently reduced sea ice in the Antarctic.

Our activities are also exacerbating extreme weather events beyond just the Antarctic, putting people and communities at greater risk close to home.

Beyond continued research and monitoring of Antarctic sea ice, governments must collaborate for the global good by prioritizing the conservation and management of sea ice. Understanding the ripple effects of melting sea ice and increased ocean salinity can motivate real change, starting with climate-focused conversations with people you know.

Learning about critical climate issues is an excellent first step in influencing climate policy. Meanwhile, individuals can enhance their climate resilience through planet-friendly upgrades and simple lifestyle adjustments.

