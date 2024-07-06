Scientists stunned after discovering massive river system in Antarctica: 'This is exciting'

The discovery could offer a glimpse into how extreme climate change could alter the planet.

Scientists have uncovered evidence of a nearly 1,000-mile-long river system that flowed beneath Antarctica around 40 million years ago, Live Science reported.

The team of geologists made the discovery during a 2017 expedition that set off from southern Chile and traversed through the Drake Passage into western Antarctica.

"This is exciting — just having this exciting image in your brain that there was this gigantic river system flowing through Antarctica that is now covered by kilometers of ice," study co-author Johann Klages said, per Live Science.

The publication explains that the Earth went through an era of extreme climatic change 34 to 44 million years ago. During this period, known as the middle-to-late Eocene, carbon dioxide levels fell drastically and global cooling triggered the formation of glaciers. The amount of carbon dioxide during the late Eocene may be similar to the levels predicted in about 150-200 years if we continue pumping out planet-warming pollution, Klages said.

As such, the discovery could offer a glimpse into how extreme climate change could alter the planet, the scientists say. This could help us to better prepare for the future as we also continue to try to slow down warming by cutting down on our use of dirty energy sources.

In recent years, we have already seen the impacts of rising global temperatures, from more frequent and severe flooding to extreme heat — the first half of 2024 saw oppressive heat waves sweep the globe from Asia to Mexico, the U.S., and Greece. Extreme heat paired with droughts have also crippled agriculture across the world, causing the prices of some food staples to spike drastically.

Luckily, a number of scientists are focusing their efforts on ways to help us mitigate the effects of this heating. For instance, some cities are using "heat-reflective" paint that can cool temperatures by over 10 degrees. And a Spanish startup is working on a new modeling system that can better predict flood risks.

You can do your part by making sure to vote for climate-friendly candidates who can enact meaningful environmental policies.

