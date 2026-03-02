Scientists make alarming discovery while studying guts of Antarctic insects: 'Really brings home how widespread the problem is'

"Does it make them vulnerable to something they've never seen before?"

Scientists made a disturbing discovery while investigating Antarctic midges, the only insects native to Antarctica, illustrating a massive and still-growing problem around the world: microplastics.

What happened?

According to Yale Environment 360, researchers studied the guts of 40 Antarctic midge larvae collected from around the Antarctic Peninsula and found two pieces of microplastic in them, which was an intriguing result given the limited number of people and direct sources of plastic pollution in Antarctica.

Antarctic midges are considered the only insect native to the icy continent, which is generally too cold to allow insect species to survive. They live on the edges of the continent, surviving largely off of moss and algae, and have adapted to the harsh environment, as detailed in a University of Kansas report.

Why is this important?

Antarctica is one of the most remote places on Earth, and is, by and large, one of the few places left that has had minimal impact from humans. Therefore, the presence of any microplastics in the midges' systems is cause for concern, and emblematic of the rapid spread of the tiny particles to even the most remote parts of the world.

"You work with this incredible little insect that lives where there are no trees, barely any plants, and you still find plastic in its gut," said Jack Devlin, who led the research while at the University of Kentucky. "That really brings home how widespread the problem is."

While the full breadth of microplastics' impact on the environment and our bodies remains unclear, the evidence we do have isn't good. For example, microplastics have been linked to an increased likelihood of Parkinson's disease, as well as a higher risk of stroke and heart attack.

They're also incredibly dangerous to marine animals and insects, which will, in some cases, eat the non-digestible particles in lieu of food, leading to malnutrition and risks of other health effects.

What's being done about microplastics?

In Antarctica, it's unclear what impact the microplastics will have on the hardy insects.

"They cope with intense cold, drying out, high salt, big swings in temperature, and UV radiation," Devlin said. "Does that toughness protect them from a new stress like microplastics, or does it make them vulnerable to something they've never seen before?"

In the laboratory, the researchers exposed some larvae to ingestible microplastics and saw that while they didn't impact their chances of reaching adulthood, those midges did have lower fat reserves than unexposed midges, which could impact their chances of surviving the harsh winter months.

On a broader level, organizations are trying to reduce plastic pollution around the globe. From plastic bag bans to new recycling techniques, we're trying to find ways to cut down on plastic waste.

