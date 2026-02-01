Lawmakers spark backlash with controversial proposals impacting everyday shoppers: 'An unnecessary source'

"We believe that this next year will be a great opportunity to analyze the impact."

Plastic bag rules in Washington state are under scrutiny as lawmakers disagree on policies.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Washington's Senate Environment, Energy, and Technology Committee heard two differing proposals in January concerning single-use plastic bags.

One bill, introduced by Sen. Jessica Bateman, would ban plastic bags at checkout and impose penalties on bag manufacturers and distributors that violate the law.

Meanwhile, the other bill, from Sen. John Braun, would no longer require retailers to use thicker plastic bags and would allow film bags that meet recycled-content standards.

Washington has made several changes regarding single-use plastic bags in recent years. In 2020, the state legislature passed a law encouraging consumers to use reusable bags at grocery stores. At the start of 2026, the plastic bag fee in stores increased from 8 cents to 12 cents.

Molly Pfaffenroth, a Washington Food Industry Association representative, testified against Bateman's bill.

Per The Spokesman-Review, she said the state should hold off on implementing a ban until it sees the impact of the plastic bag fee increase.

"We believe that this next year will be a great opportunity to analyze the impact of the fee increase on consumer behavior," Pfaffenroth said, per the Spokesman-Review.

Research suggests prohibiting plastic bags could have a major impact. Per Environment America, adopting a ban on single-use plastic bags could remove an average of about 300 single-use plastic bags per person each year.

Plastic pollution can take hundreds or even thousands of years to decompose once it enters the environment, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That pollution can break down into harmful tiny fragments called microplastics.

Marine species have been known to ingest microplastics, according to the EPA. Eventually, those particles work their way up the food chain. Banning single-use plastic bags would help to reduce the sources of plastic-related toxins that could end up in food and water supplies.

Sen. Bateman testified that her plastic bag ban proposal would reduce waste in Washington and provide health benefits from fewer microplastics, according to The Spokesman-Review.

"This is a way that we can eliminate an unnecessary source of plastic that breaks down in our environment," Bateman said.

