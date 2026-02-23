Gardener captures stunning video of 'cute' yard visitor: 'I love seeing you'

A funny TikTok video of a gardener chatting with a lizard that came to visit her yard has sparked joy among viewers.

The TikTok video was posted by GardeningwithDezz (@gardeningwithdezz) in mid-January and showed a robust anole climbing around. She starts chatting by asking the reptile, "Hi, how's it going?"

#gardening ♬ original sound - GardeningwithDezz @gardeningwithdezz If you don't have conversations with the lizards in your backyard we can't be friends. I don't make the rules. They're literally doing all the work eating your garden pests and deserve recognition and respectful discourse. YOU BETTER RECOGNIZE. #lizards

She croons sweet comments as the lizard does its thing, saying, "I love seeing you in the garden," and "You are huge, thank you for keeping my garden bug-free, I really appreciate it."

In the caption, Dezz explains, "If you don't have conversations with the lizards in your backyard we can't be friends. I don't make the rules. They're literally doing all the work eating your garden pests and deserve recognition and respectful discourse. YOU BETTER RECOGNIZE."

The neon green lizard is native to warmer parts of the United States and has a positive reputation as a great gardening assistant. They eat a variety of pests, including beetles, flies, ants, and termites. Some species of these insects can ruin people's gardens by eating too much, so having anoles around keeps them in check.

An anole visiting your garden is a good sign, as it means you have a flourishing space that bugs want to hang out in. Local bugs love local plants, so you're more likely to see these kinds of visitors if you plant native species.

Rewilding your yard or garden creates a natural landscape that invites native critters from your area. You can curate your own little healthy ecosystem, with bugs munching on plants and lizards snacking on bugs, and so on. The space can also act as a welcoming area for pollinators and other important creatures.

You get to save money as well, even though it's an upgrade for your home. Native plants need less watering, weeding, and fertilizing, so you can skip those expenses and just enjoy a beautiful landscape. Plus, you get cool visitors like this lizard.

Other TikTokers found the anole endearing and loved that Dezz had chit chats with it.

One person wrote, "What a cute little garden helper!"

Another agreed that they are wonderful to have around, saying, "They are the best!! We now have many generations of these guys in our garden!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.