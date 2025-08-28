Airport authorities make horrifying discovery in luggage of traveler: 'Especially cruel'

Those security checks at the airport may be an annoying nuisance to you, but they do result in discoveries sometimes, as was the case in Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel, where 140 reptiles and arthropods were found.

According to the Jerusalem Post, "Custom inspectors discovered the animals, including iguanas, pythons, tegus, and scorpions, in poor condition after enduring freezing temperatures and a lack of food, with one of the snakes dying during the trip."

What's happening?

The inspectors found all of the reptiles and arthropods in one suitcase that a 25-year-old Jerusalem resident was carrying from Thailand. The Nature and Parks Authority, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, and the Tax Authority released a joint statement that he was being investigated at the scene.

A criminal investigation has also been opened "related to trafficking, unauthorized transfer, illegal importation, and harm to protected wildlife and natural resources," per the Jerusalem Post.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security veterinarian who manages veterinary services for imports and exports, Dr. Shlomo Grazi, said, "The phenomenon of animal smuggling is especially cruel and causes great suffering to the animals, which are crammed into a suitcase without basic living conditions."

The surviving reptiles and arthropods have been moved into quarantine and are getting treatment.

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

According to the head of the captive wildlife department at the Nature and Parks Authority, Ori Laniel, the animals the suspect brought into the country are not native to Israel. They also didn't have medical checks or permits allocated before traveling, and they have the potential to carry parasites, spread diseases, or become invasive species.

While not all non-native species are invasive species, the ones that are can be detrimental to societies.

As Laniel mentioned, they have the potential to carry and spread diseases. For example, in 2023, some areas in Broward County, Florida, were placed under quarantine due to the Giant African land snail, which carries the parasite rat lungworm. This parasite is extremely dangerous as it causes the brain and spinal cord to swell.

These snails also consume over 500 plants and can destroy crops. Not only that, they can eat through stucco and plastic, and their shell can puncture a tire if you run over one.

Invasive species can also take a heavy toll on the economy. The U.S. spends about $20 billion annually to manage the damage caused by them.

What's being done about animal smuggling?

Customs agents like the ones in Israel are working across the globe to apprehend traffickers. The Earth League International (ELI) is also working to protect wildlife and combat the issue. It's a fact-finding organization that works in a similar way to organizations that investigate organized crime. It's a new concept, but ELI has collaborated with Homeland Security Investigations and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

You can also help support these vulnerable species by donating to climate causes that are working to protect them.

