Customs officials make mind-blowing seizure at major international airport — here's what they found

Animal smuggling is a pervasive problem in our world. And with climate change and warming temperatures already threatening biodiversity, the illegal trade of animals makes the threat even greater.

What's happening?

As the Associated Press reported, customs officials in Nigeria announced in August that they had seized more than 1,600 parrots and canaries that were being transported from Lagos to Kuwait without proper permits.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, better known as CITES.

Despite this, the country is known for being a hub for the illegal trade of species. Mark Ofua, the West Africa spokesperson for the conservation nonprofit Wild Africa, told the Associated Press that's because of loose borders, corruption, and lax enforcement of existing laws.

But it's big business. Ofua observed that the illegal trade of animals is valued at $8 billion to $10 billion annually.

With that kind of revenue, it is no surprise to hear that this is not an isolated incident.

In another outrageous example, customs officials in Bangkok arrested a group trying to smuggle 87 exotic animals out of the country. Elsewhere in Nigeria, customs officials found a 40-foot shipping container filled with donkey genitals.

Why is stopping illegal animal smuggling important?

Animal smuggling is extremely dangerous for many reasons. First and foremost, it endangers the animals and could put them at risk of injury, illness, or even death. Since many of the animals being illegally traded are already endangered, the threat is even greater.

Smuggling endangers native populations by removing creatures that are valuable to the balance of their local ecosystems.

Meanwhile, introducing a foreign species to an unprepared population can lead to bad outcomes. If an invasive species establishes itself in a local area, it can threaten biodiversity and disrupt the food chain, potentially affecting human food supplies.

What's being done about animal smuggling?

There are many ways to combat this ongoing problem. Taking local action can help laws and regulations get passed that support conservation efforts and punish those who break the law.

It's essential to elect government officials who acknowledge this is a significant issue. Then, it's important to ensure authorities have the resources and wherewithal to dutifully enforce these laws.

