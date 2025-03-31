Farmer faces severe consequences after investigation uncovers 'deplorable' scene: 'The third large-scale seizure … in less than 30 days'

More than 200 animals were rescued from a farm in Wellington, Ohio, after investigators found them living in what one local shelter described as "deplorable and inhumane" conditions.

As reported by WECT News, the Friendship Animal Protective League got involved after someone spotted a social media post showing sheep that didn't appear to be getting proper care. When the FAPL arranged for humane agents to visit the property, the agents found sheep with overgrown hooves that could barely walk, others that were severely underweight, and several that had already died.

After the owner stopped cooperating, agents got a warrant and came back. In total, they removed 201 live animals from the property, including sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits, turkeys, and geese. They also recovered 29 dead rabbits and lambs to be sent in for necropsy.

"The conditions the animals were kept in at this property were deplorable and inhumane," said Gregory Willey, the FAPL's executive director. "This is the third large-scale seizure of animals by the Friendship Animal Protective League in less than 30 days."

Animal neglect cases like this aren't rare, but they're often hidden. Organizations like the Animal Legal Defense Fund emphasize that farm animals have fewer legal protections than household pets, plus neglect is often hard to investigate without a tip.

This kind of large-scale rescue puts a huge strain on shelters, but it also shows how important these organizations are, especially when local or state laws fall short. Animal rescue groups have stepped in to help when shelters are stretched thin like Flying Tails, a nonprofit that transports rescued animals by plane to areas where they have a better chance at care or adoption.

Groups like Farm Sanctuary and the Humane Society of the United States have been working to push stronger protections for farm animals across the country, including providing education and rescue services.

"The concerned citizen deserves an award! If you see something say something," one Facebook commenter wrote in response to the press release.

"Thank you for helping. This is awful," another wrote.

For now, the animals are getting medical care and food, and the FAPL is accepting donations to help cover costs.

The farmer hasn't been charged yet, according to WECT. A court hearing will decide where the more than 200 animals will go next.

