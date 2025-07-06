Experts baffled as rare tropical bird is spotted in unexpected US region: 'It's not supposed to be here'

"When I heard about this bird, I was both shocked and excited."

A mostly tropical bird was seen flitting around in Colorado, according to KUSA. While novel, its presence could be seen as an ill omen — or a freak occurrence.

What's happening?

An anhinga was seen in Boulder County for at least 11 days. Its last appearance in the area was 22 years ago, the news outlet reported.

The anhinga is more commonly seen in South and Central America as well as in Florida and a few other states. Experts cited by 9News guessed that a storm pushed this specimen out of its usual range.

Why are exotic animal appearances important?

An unusual animal guest may be a thrill for birders and photographers, but even these enthusiasts recognize the possible disorder at play.

"It's not supposed to be here," said a photographer quoted in a video report by 9News. "She's going to find out in a few months that it's gonna be too cold to stick around."

While a solitary stray bird outside its normal range in warmer months is not necessarily a sign of larger forces at work, there are overall trends to consider when ranges of birds — and threats to them — are viewed on average.

Bird populations across the U.S. are in trouble, with more than a third of them at levels of conservation concern, according to a recent report led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

There is also evidence that the ranges of many bird species are shifting in response to changes in average global temperatures.

Increasing atmospheric pollution exacerbates intense weather patterns that not only cause damage to human habitation but also disrupt wildlife.

Staying in a habitat to which it is ill-suited could mean this anhinga would face an uphill battle finding food, reproducing, and returning home.

Elsewhere, storms have rocked delicate populations of birds. Food scarcity may also play a role in shifting ranges, forcing animals further afield into unfamiliar territory in order to find secure sources. This theory was posited after a peacock was unexpectedly found in northern India.

What's being done about birds and animals outside their ranges?

Concerned animal lovers can work with local groups to care for wildlife unexpectedly swept into their area. The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, The Wild Animal Sanctuary, and the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center are just some organizations in Colorado that have accepted volunteers.

Luckily, global anhinga populations are healthy, and Colorado bird-watchers remained excited about the lone wanderer's presence.

"When I heard about this bird, I was both shocked and excited," said one birdwatcher, per 9News. "I was shocked because I knew that it had only been documented before three times in Colorado."

