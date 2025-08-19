Experts thrilled as underwater camera captures glimpse of nearly extinct shark: 'A rare and exciting encounter'

Video surveillance from Welsh conservationists has captured the first fleeting glimpse of a severely endangered shark since 2021, according to the Guardian.

Thanks to underwater cameras planted by The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, the world can see footage of an angel shark — a species close to extinction.

According to the WWF, the species' population has declined by 80% in 45 years and has been classified as "critically endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Dr. Sarah Perry, marine conservation and research manager at WTSWW, told the Guardian, "We were thrilled to record an angel shark in Cardigan Bay, a rare and exciting encounter." It's also significant, as the return of a species is a good sign regarding the ecological health of an area.

The organization's wildlife video monitoring isn't just for observation but for protection. Camera footage helps analyze existing wildlife population numbers and the effectiveness of conservation efforts. This method provided awesome footage of a wolverine family in Alaska.

Sadly, the angel shark's population numbers have suffered because of slow reproduction, difficulty adapting to ocean floor life, and habitat loss.

One of the biggest threats to the angel shark is the industrial fishing practice known as trawling. This method drags a large net or trawl along the ocean floor, capturing anything it catches, including unwanted species and sensitive habitats like seagrass and coral reefs. According to NOAA Fisheries, many sea turtles, pilot whales, and dolphins are also susceptible to entanglement in these lines.

The Guardian also reported that environmental groups warn that the angel shark could disappear from the United Kingdom's waters without proper intervention. The loss of any species can disrupt the ecosystem and food chain. Angel sharks help keep their prey populations in balance and prevent other species from overgrazing seagrass beds.

Effective environmental management requires concerted effort from the government, commercial businesses, and individuals. Anyone can discuss climate issues with family and be mindful of what companies they support.

Participation in an open UK government consultation to ban trawling in marine protected areas is a chance for concerned citizens to take local action to help the angel shark and other endangered local marine species.

These combined efforts help more animals, rare trees, and plants survive as part of a balanced food chain, which is also vital for humans. Thus, everyone can enjoy a planet that'll thrive, be cleaner, cooler, and safer for the future.

