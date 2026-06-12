South Carolina's 400-year-old Angel Oak looks like a living cathedral — and locals fiercely protect it

While its height is just 65 feet, its canopy extends nearly 2,000 square yards.

A sprawling oak tree outside Charleston, South Carolina, is captivating Reddit users with its immense size — and the extraordinary efforts locals have taken to preserve it for future generations.

What happened?

According to the South Carolina Picture Project, the impressive tree, called the Angel Oak, presides on Johns Island and is estimated to be around 400 years old.

While its height is just 65 feet, its canopy extends nearly 2,000 square yards. The tree also has cultural significance.

According to the South Carolina Picture Project, nationally known Civil Rights activist Septima Clark recalled that during segregation, Black families gathered beneath the oak's sprawling branches for picnics, viewing the tree as a sacred community gathering place.

Development proposals have threatened portions of the forest surrounding the Angel Oak. While the tree itself was not slated for removal, arborists warned that the surrounding woodland plays a critical role in its health by protecting its extensive root system, buffering it from storms, and helping maintain the moisture and drainage conditions it needs to survive.

In response, local residents rallied to protect the tree, raising awareness about its future and helping secure enough funding to purchase nearly 19 acres surrounding the oak, along with an additional 17-acre neighboring parcel.

Why does it matter?

People in a Reddit thread about the Angel Oak observed that so little remains of the old-growth oak forests that once stretched across much of the East Coast before modern developments reshaped the landscape, leaving it as one of the few surviving reminders of that earlier world.

Massive old trees help cool surrounding areas, store carbon, support birds and other wildlife, and offer a sense of continuity that newer landscapes simply cannot replace.

When a community protects a landmark like this, it is also protecting public history, neighborhood identity, and a living ecosystem that benefits everyone.

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