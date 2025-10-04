Residents make shocking discovery while cleaning up local river: 'Causing extensive damage'

A lobster from the U.S. has invaded the U.K.

What's happening?

The Oldham Times reported that volunteers discovered the American signal crayfish while cleaning up the River Beal. The "big" creature caused excitement among the kids helping out.

In the 1960s, the crustacean was brought from across the pond for restaurant delicacies. They eventually escaped their farm confines, however, and migrated across England's waterways.

Since the escape, it hasn't been a happy family reunion with its British cousin, the native white-clawed crayfish.

Why is the American signal crayfish invasion concerning?

According to the BBC, the white-clawed crayfish is the U.K.'s only native species. It's endangered, having lost over half its population since the 1970s. Characteristic of most invasives, the U.S. counterpart's larger size, aggression, and behavior patterns have accelerated the native crayfish decline.

Those behaviors include an omnivore diet that feeds on its English cousin's young, algae, fish, aquatic plants, and more. As a result, the invader is affecting the local food chain.

Disease is also a problem. Crayfish plague is a fungal disease stemming from the pathogen Aphanomyces astaci, which the American crayfish carries and spreads. With no immunity, plague exposure for the native white-clawed crayfish results in death. Contaminated fishing equipment, boats, and water transport spread it.

The invader is causing massive physical destruction of native habitats as well. During its initial farm escape, the large crustacean proved strong enough to break through physical barriers, per the Oldham Times.

The Canal and River Trust told the Times, "Drawn to mainly still or slow-flowing freshwater habitats, signal crayfish can burrow two meters deep into waterway banks, causing extensive damage and leaving canals vulnerable to collapse."

What's being done about the invasive crayfish?

Protecting native species and biodiversity is a vital step in solving critical climate issues, but the appropriate method must be used. U.K. authorities have made it illegal to release and allow the escape of American signal crayfish. Trapping is legal with permits from the local environmental protection agency.

The BBC reports that various groups in Nottinghamshire, such as Nottinghamshire Biodiversity Action Group and White Post Farm, are collaborating to protect the native crayfish. Volunteers and authorities are taking local action by moving some English crayfish to new "ark sites" or protected zones, giving the species a chance to survive.

In the U.S., some are using electrofishing to shock invasive carp, which created a smelly and deadly situation in one case. Florida residentshave started hunting and cooking invasive iguanas and don't need a permit on many public lands.

