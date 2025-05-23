Officials take drastic action to wipe out fast-spreading species threatening key region: 'Total removal is feasible'

"We are delighted to be partnering on this vital programme."

An initiative to remove the invasive American mink from Scotland's Outer Hebrides is giving native birds a better chance to thrive, NatureScot reported.

The newly funded effort, called Saving Nature Outer Hebrides, has secured £94,000 from the Scottish government's Nature Restoration Fund to create a plan for complete mink removal. This work builds on the successful Hebridean Mink Project, which has lowered mink numbers since it began in 2001.

When American mink got loose from fur farms set up in the 1950s, they started appearing throughout the island chain. These nonnative hunters often kill more prey than they need, harming ground-nesting bird populations in a region internationally known for its wildlife. The area includes five Special Protection Areas covering about 150 square kilometers.

Since trapping began, tern colonies throughout the area have grown beyond expectations. Various birds, including water birds, shore birds, and waterfowl, have increased in population, creating richer biodiversity and more opportunities for wildlife tourism.

Fewer mink means young salmon and sea trout face less danger, keeping waterways healthier. Local farmers can raise chickens and ducks with less worry, and fish farms experience less damage to their stocks.

"Thanks to the prolonged efforts of the Hebridean Mink Project, the mink population in the Outer Hebrides has been reduced to extremely low levels with significant positive consequences for ground nesting birds," said David Maclennan, NatureScot's head of operations for West Scotland.

If you want to make a difference in your area and create habitat friendly to native birds and other animals, try installing native plants. Native vegetation provides food and shelter for local wildlife and requires less watering and maintenance than exotic species.

By replacing even a portion of your yard with native wildflowers, grasses, or shrubs, you help create corridors that allow birds and pollinators to thrive in urban and suburban landscapes.

Despite bringing mink numbers down dramatically — from being common to just seven animals caught in Lewis and Harris in 2016 — total elimination remains challenging. The new project unites NatureScot, the local government of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and community land groups to finish the task.

"We believe that while it will be challenging, total removal is feasible and in the long term offers both the most effective protection for our native wildlife and the most cost-effective solution to the problem," Maclennan added.

Kevin Adams of Community Land Outer Hebrides expressed his organization's support: "We are delighted to be partnering on this vital programme. The protection of our unique landscape in the Outer Hebrides is one of the top priorities for our members."

