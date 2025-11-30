Hikers thrilled after discovering species thought to be all but lost: 'It's impossible to understate the importance'

It might seem like a small moment, but it's part of a much larger story.

A hiker detailed his experience seeking out an orchard of American chestnut trees in the Lesesne State Forest in Virginia. For most people, this might not seem like such a big deal, but for scientists, environmentalists, and conservation groups, getting a glimpse at nature's past is refreshing. It also signals quite the comeback for a species once thought to be all but lost.

The hiker, Eric Wallace, detailed in his article for Backpacker that the Virginia Department of Forestry planted an orchard of American chestnut trees in Lesesne in the 1970s. According to Cassie Stark, the regional science coordinator for the American Chestnut Foundation, it remains the largest and oldest experimental planting of the species in the U.S.

But that's not where the story begins.

When European settlers first arrived in North America, the American chestnut was everywhere. It dominated eastern forests, fed wildlife with its abundant nuts, and served as a key source of strong, rot-resistant lumber. Telephone poles were actually made from chestnut trees, many of which are still standing today, according to TACF.

"This was the tree of early America," wrote author Susan Freinkel in her book, "American Chestnut: The Life, Death, and Rebirth of a Perfect Tree." "It's impossible to understate the importance of American chestnuts for the developing U.S."

That changed dramatically in the late 19th century, when a fungus accidentally introduced from imported Japanese chestnut trees began spreading through forests. Within decades, billions of American chestnuts had died, and the species seemed destined to survive only as stumps that continued to sprout but never reached maturity. The American chestnut was considered extinct.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

After decades of conservation efforts, that's why modern sightings of thriving trees and orchards are so encouraging. From breeding programs and forest monitoring to managing blight-resistant hybrids, the work is beginning to pay off.

The comeback of the chestnut also highlights a bigger environmental win: Restoring threatened species strengthens the ecosystems we rely on. When species disappear, the natural systems that filter water, store carbon, and support biodiversity start to break down. Reintroducing these species helps rebuild those networks and makes forests more resilient to climate change, pests, and disease.

So while Wallace's discovery might seem like a small moment, it's part of a much larger story. The American chestnut's slow return shows why protecting threatened species remains crucial to preserving nature.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.