Experts raise red flags over alarming new threat that could devastate the Amazon: 'The ecosystem as a whole loses resilience'

Amazonian fish are facing an alarming new threat. A series of extreme droughts is drying up the region's rivers and wetlands — and scientists say the consequences could be devastating for both wildlife and local communities.

What's happening?

According to a recent report from Mongabay, the Amazon is experiencing some of the lowest water levels in recorded history. In Brazil's Lake Tefé, water temperatures soared above 102 degrees Fahrenheit in late 2023, killing thousands of fish. In the same area, over 150 Amazon river dolphins also died, likely due to the same extreme conditions.

Fish species like tambaqui, aracu, and piramutaba — many of which are vital to local fisheries — are especially vulnerable to warming waters, low oxygen, and disrupted migration patterns.

"However, if many species are lost, the remaining populations become more vulnerable and the ecosystem as a whole loses resilience," researcher Priit Zingel told Mongabay.

Experts link this crisis to a combination of rising global temperatures, prolonged drought, and widespread deforestation — all of which are disrupting the water cycle across the Amazon Basin.

Why is this important?

More than 30 million people live in the Amazon region, many of whom depend on rivers for food and income. When fish populations crash, so do local economies and food security.

This isn't just about one region. Similar challenges are unfolding globally. Italy's Adriatic Sea shows how warming waters are harming coastal communities, and scientists in Florida are sounding alarms about ancient sturgeon species in decline due to shifting river conditions.

If extreme droughts in the Amazon continue, both biodiversity and human livelihoods could face long-term harm — setting back progress toward a safer, more sustainable future.

What's being done about it?

Local leaders and researchers are advocating for better water and forest management, stronger environmental protections, and coordinated global efforts to reduce the pollution fueling these extremes. Tools like NASA's sea-level tracking platform and expanded conservation funding are helping scientists better understand and respond to these challenges.

Individuals can support change by staying informed, talking with family and friends, and taking local action. Understanding how this crisis connects to global trends — including threats to fish in the Mekong River and the broader Amazon drought — is key to building the momentum needed for real solutions.

