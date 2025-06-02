  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers raise alarm after disturbing behavioral shift among Amazon birds: 'It's very sad'

"It was just a hypothesis until now."

by Simon Sage
Recent research is indicating that a mere 1° C (or 1.8° F) increase in average dry season temperatures locally could mean a 63% drop in some Amazonian bird populations, according to a mid-May report from Mongabay. 

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Science Advances in January, examined 27 years of data for the populations of 29 Amazon bird species. In that timeframe, 24 of the species showed reductions in population size. 

Researchers suggest that shrinking insect populations — potentially a result of higher temperatures — mean less food for birds. The heat itself may also act as a direct stressor for the animals. 

While some might expect seemingly tucked-away portions of the Amazon to be sheltered from the worst of the climate crisis, this study is showing that its effects are reaching even the most remote areas of the planet. 

"These birds obviously experienced temperature changes of 1° C (1.8° F) or 2° C (3.6 °F) over these millions of years, but they occurred slowly over time, allowing the species time to adapt," study co-author Jared Wolfe told Mongabay. 

"Right now, we are talking about rapid changes over 10 or 20 years, and these birds don't have the [ability] to keep up with them. And it's very sad," he said. 

Why are Amazon animal populations important?

The Amazon rainforest is a hotbed for biodiversity, home to many species that science has yet to fully understand. The delicate balance between the species there provides ecosystem services not only to the region, but the world

Hits to local bird and insect numbers are likely to have a range of ripple effects. But they may also serve as indicators of disasters yet to come, being perhaps simply a more tropical canary in the coal mine.

What can be done to protect Amazon animal populations?

The co-authors highlight in their paper the importance of learning more about conditions that could be protective of vulnerable species.

"Identifying the landscape characteristics that confer resilience to tropical forests and formulating policies to safeguard these resilient forests are essential steps toward ensuring the persistence of vulnerable tropical bird communities into the 22nd century," they write.

Researchers intend to follow up with a study that zeroes in on isolated bird populations and another observing the effects of irrigation on populations during the dry season. The results could inform best practices for sustaining bird populations and potentially other life forms as global temperatures rise due to human-caused pollution. 

Still, this study delivers a strong message on its own. 

"This article unequivocally links climate changes with the birds' survival," Wolfe told Mongabay. "It was just a hypothesis until now, but this analysis confirms that they are playing a significant role in bird deaths in central Amazonia."

