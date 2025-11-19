Volunteers band together after beloved landmark is devastated by fire: 'Some people might argue we didn't really need to do all this'

"One of the hardest things that human beings have to do."

After a wildfire scorched the foothills of Altadena, California, a group of community gardeners is working to restore their green space.

The Altadena Community Garden, a half-century-old local landmark, is undergoing a soil restoration project after the January 2025 Eaton Fire burned through nearly 10,000 nearby homes, businesses, and landmarks.

Although flames never reached the two-and-a-half-acre site, members feared that lead and other airborne toxins had contaminated the soil, according to Civil Eats.

"Some people might argue we didn't really need to do all this, but the big picture is we are right next to really toxic burn zones," said Joe Nagy, president of the nonprofit that operates the 120-member community garden, per the publication.

The gardeners took no chances. They removed raised beds, scraped away more than three inches of topsoil, and trucked in over 140 tons of fresh compost.

Since then, they've enriched the soil with organic fertilizers, worms, and compost teas, and in June, they've added oyster mushroom mycelium to absorb lingering toxins before covering it with straw.

Founded in the early 1970s by local African American residents, the garden has long been a symbol of resilience and community. Members from all backgrounds grow fresh produce, herbs, and fruit, often sharing harvests and tending one another's plots.

Beyond food, the garden fosters connection, with some making soap from calendula flowers and others bottling homemade wine.

Community gardens like Altadena's offer countless benefits. They save residents money on groceries, promote healthier (and tastier) eating, and foster social connections.

Environmentally, they have fewer negative impacts than traditional farming and food transportation, help restore biodiversity, filter air and water, and mitigate the urban heat island effect, making neighborhoods cleaner and cooler places to live.

Despite the challenges, the garden is set to rebound. Once soil tests confirm safety, it plans to reopen in early 2026 with a new irrigation system, a fruit orchard for public picking, educational programs, and community crop swaps.

"Gardeners are doing one of the hardest things that human beings have to do: share land," said Omar Brownson, executive director of the Los Angeles Community Garden Council. "Think about all the conflicts around the world. Most of it is around sharing land."

Many Altadena residents are just eager for the garden to reopen for its summer picnic, known for community moments and fresh food. The event won't happen this year, but if the soil tests negative for toxins, the nonprofit will install a sprinkler system to reopen early next year.

Community gardeners are working to restore the "communal ethos of the garden," said Silvera Grant, whom community members credit for transforming the Altadena institution from one of privilege to one where all can access it.

"When I first came to the garden, a gardener said to me, 'Silvera, when you plant, you plant for yourself, and you plant for everyone else.'"

