Experts issue warning about deadly threat to hikers and skiers this winter — here's what's happening

There are steps communities can take.

The mountains in the Italian Alps are seeing less snow, shrinking glaciers, and a spike in avalanche accidents.

Snow deficits resulting from abnormally warm temperatures and reduced precipitation are increasing the incidence of human injuries and fatalities.

What's happening?

Scarce snow and unstable winter conditions have characterized the 2024-2025 Alpine winter season, according to 24 Italy News.

A lack of a solid, stable snowpack makes slopes more prone to weakness and avalanches. Multiple people have been injured, and some have died in these avalanches.

Meanwhile, glaciers in the Alps continue to retreat and melt at alarming rates, and researchers have predicted that peak glacier loss could hit the area within the next decade.

Why is less Alpine snow and ice a problem?

There are numerous concerns associated with extreme weather events, such as ice melt and snowfall deficits, in Alpine regions.

First, these phenomena create hazardous avalanche conditions and pose safety risks to hikers, climbers, skiers, and residents in the area.

Because seasonal snow and glaciers are natural water reservoirs, their meltwater feeds streams throughout the summer months. This water is essential for agriculture, hydropower, and communities' drinking water supplies.

Italian Alpine tourism and local economies are harmed by warming conditions, making popular resorts unsustainable even with the best snow-making technologies.

Rapid glacier loss is also impacting the cultural and environmental heritage of traditional Alpine communities that have existed for thousands of years.

What can be done about winter climate shifts?

In the Alps and beyond, communities can strengthen early-warning and safety systems to improve avalanche forecasting.

It's also essential to invest in sustainable mountain infrastructure, including improved snow management systems and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Local governments can assist mountain residents through adaptation programs for water management, economic transition support for tourism economies, and education on mountain safety.

You can also help raise public awareness about the impacts of less snow and ice on our planet by sharing news articles like this one.

Learning about critical climate issues, such as glacier melt and reduced snowfall, can spur advocacy and help others adopt cleaner, greener lifestyles.

