Experts issue warning about deadly threat to hikers and skiers this winter — here's what's happening

There are steps communities can take.

by Alyssa Ochs
The mountains in the Italian Alps are seeing less snow, shrinking glaciers, and more avalanche accidents.

The mountains in the Italian Alps are seeing less snow, shrinking glaciers, and a spike in avalanche accidents. 

Snow deficits resulting from abnormally warm temperatures and reduced precipitation are increasing the incidence of human injuries and fatalities. 

What's happening?

Scarce snow and unstable winter conditions have characterized the 2024-2025 Alpine winter season, according to 24 Italy News.

A lack of a solid, stable snowpack makes slopes more prone to weakness and avalanches. Multiple people have been injured, and some have died in these avalanches. 

Meanwhile, glaciers in the Alps continue to retreat and melt at alarming rates, and researchers have predicted that peak glacier loss could hit the area within the next decade. 

Why is less Alpine snow and ice a problem?

There are numerous concerns associated with extreme weather events, such as ice melt and snowfall deficits, in Alpine regions. 

First, these phenomena create hazardous avalanche conditions and pose safety risks to hikers, climbers, skiers, and residents in the area. 

Because seasonal snow and glaciers are natural water reservoirs, their meltwater feeds streams throughout the summer months. This water is essential for agriculture, hydropower, and communities' drinking water supplies. 

Italian Alpine tourism and local economies are harmed by warming conditions, making popular resorts unsustainable even with the best snow-making technologies. 

Rapid glacier loss is also impacting the cultural and environmental heritage of traditional Alpine communities that have existed for thousands of years. 

How worried are you about rising ocean levels?

Very 😰

Somewhat 😦

Not very 🤷

Not at all 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What can be done about winter climate shifts?

In the Alps and beyond, communities can strengthen early-warning and safety systems to improve avalanche forecasting. 

It's also essential to invest in sustainable mountain infrastructure, including improved snow management systems and climate-resilient infrastructure. 

Local governments can assist mountain residents through adaptation programs for water management, economic transition support for tourism economies, and education on mountain safety. 

Practical, day-to-day changes in your own life can also help mitigate the planet's ongoing overheating and save you money by living sustainably. For example, installing solar panels can reduce monthly utility bills and household pollution.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you discover solar options and find an affordable solution. This guide will also connect you with trusted partners like EnergySage to save up to $10,000 on a new solar installation. 

You can also help raise public awareness about the impacts of less snow and ice on our planet by sharing news articles like this one.

Learning about critical climate issues, such as glacier melt and reduced snowfall, can spur advocacy and help others adopt cleaner, greener lifestyles.

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

