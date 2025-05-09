Cow farmers sound the alarm over invisible threat destroying livelihoods across the US: 'Killing our farm'

Many farmers are taking extra precautions when caring for livestock.

This tiny bug is wreaking havoc on farmers' lives.

What's happening?

A meat allergy is preventing farmers from properly tending to their livestock.

Alpha-gal syndrome is an allergic reaction to galactose-α-1,3-galactose, or alpha-gal. Alpha-gal is found in the meat of mammals, such as beef and pork, as well as their dairy products.

The allergy is onset through tick bites, primarily the lone star tick, though other tick species have been found to carry AGS. A single tick bite can cause serious symptoms, "including hives, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, or life-threatening anaphylaxis," according to LymeDisease.org.

Some people with alpha-gal syndrome can't even go near livestock without suffering allergic reactions. Missouri farmer Jenna Olcott "can no longer help with farm chores due to coughing, itching, and watering eyes. She can't even ride in a car with her husband when he has manure on his boots," per LymeDisease.

Why is alpha-gal concerning?

Tick populations are increasing, and warmer weather due to the changing climate is likely to blame. Several studies show "climate change has contributed to the expanded range of ticks … such as in areas of Canada where the ticks were previously unable to survive," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More ticks means higher risk of tick bites and tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and AGS. For farmers, this could be especially disastrous.

"Alpha gal is killing our farm," Antonia Florence wrote, per LymeDisease. "To be more precise, the alpha gal allergy my husband, Bruce … contracted through lone star tick bites caused him to become allergic to the very cattle we raise."

What's being done to prevent AGS?

The only way to prevent AGS is to avoid ticks. Ticks live in thick brush and wooded areas and are active in warmer months.

Many farmers are taking extra precautions when caring for livestock, wearing gloves and respirators. Pants, long-sleeved shirts, high socks, and boots can help, too. Clothing can also be treated with insect repellent such as lemon eucalyptus oil or permethrin.

If you've been bitten by a tick, remove it and notify your health care provider if you notice a rash, pain, or symptoms similar to those of the flu.

