Outrage grows after mother bear killed, cubs relocated after encounter

"That made everybody realize we have to do better here."

After a wild bear swiped at a woman who was walking her dog earlier this year, authorities euthanized the animal, citing a risk to public safety.

However, the killing of the bear, which turned out to be the mother of two cubs, sparked outrage in the local community. This pushback could lead to policy reforms, including requirements that officials and residents use less-lethal interventions.

The two cubs were relocated to a wildlife center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In March, more than 100 people walked through Monrovia to demand changes in honor of the bear mom, dubbed Blondie.

"Blondie didn't need to be euthanized," said Emily Wu Troung, who participated in the march, according to KABC, a local ABC affiliate.

Resident Mike Janesin added, "I think it's unfortunate, and I think it's a tragedy."

The situation highlighted the growing number of human-animal interactions that have taken place as people increasingly encroach on creatures' natural territories.

"Human population growth, habitat loss, and the growth of industry across California inevitably leads to interaction between humans and wildlife," state Sen. Catherine Blakespear said, per the Times.

In March, Blakespear introduced legislation that would increase public education about human-wildlife encounters and provide funding for technical assistance and less-lethal interventions.

Blakespear cited Blondie's death as a wake-up call.

"That made everybody realize we have to do better here," Blakespear said. "We need to recognize the importance of seeing ourselves, humans, as part of a larger ecosystem that includes animals and plants and our world and trying to protect it."

While encounters between humans and wildlife can attract a lot of attention, wildlife attacks on humans remain extremely rare, particularly in California.

According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have been only six reported human deaths due to mountain lions since 1890. Additionally, a coyote was responsible for a human fatality in 1981, and a black bear killed one person in 2023, the Times reported.

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