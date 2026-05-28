Residents warned to keep kids and pets away after alligator is spotted near La Joya neighborhoods

If the alligator is spotted again, officials want residents to report it right away.

Residents in La Joya, Texas, are being urged to stay alert after an alligator was reported near two neighborhoods, prompting a safety warning from city officials.

What happened?

KRGV reported that the city of La Joya said it received reports of an alligator near the Palm Shores and The Coves area. Officials warned residents to "use caution" and to "avoid approaching the animal or attempting to feed it."

The city also urged people to keep children and pets away from nearby water areas and to stay vigilant while outside. Anyone who sees the alligator or has visual contact with it is asked to call the La Joya Police Department.

Why does it matter?

Warnings like this can disrupt everyday routines for families living nearby. Walking the dog, letting kids play outside, or spending time near neighborhood water features can become more dangerous when a large wild animal is in the area.

As communities expand near wetlands, ponds, and other natural waterways, encounters with animals that have long occupied those spaces become more likely. Feeding wildlife can worsen the problem by teaching animals to associate people and neighborhoods with food.

Residents face safety concerns, while the animal may become stressed, displaced, or endangered if it grows too comfortable around humans. Similar conflicts have surfaced in other communities as development pushes deeper into wildlife habitat and changes how animals move through an area.

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What can I do?

Avoid the edges of nearby water and keep children and pets close, especially in places with low visibility. Small animals can attract the attention of predators, and children may not recognize the danger quickly enough.

Residents should also never try to feed, follow, or photograph an alligator from a close distance. Giving wild animals food can alter their behavior and increase the chances of future encounters in populated areas.

If the alligator is spotted again, officials want residents to report it right away to the La Joya Police.

Residents can reduce risk by staying alert outdoors, avoiding shoreline areas, and making sure pets are leashed and supervised.

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