Florida deputies remove alligator from high school bullpen as football practice goes on

Deputies were called to a high school in Kissimmee, Florida, after an alligator turned up in the baseball bullpen while the football team practiced nearby, according to West Orlando News.

No one was hurt, but the incident showed how easily wildlife and everyday life can intersect.

What happened?

At Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee, the school resource officer notified local authorities after an alligator was seen on school property.

On Instagram, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@osceolasherriff) shared footage of its officers responding to the scene, where they spotted the alligator in the baseball bullpen.

They quickly captured the creature and said they moved it to a "suitable habitat, removing any risk to students, staff, and athletic programs." Afterward, school activities resumed as usual.

Why does it matter?

The encounter reflects a basic reality of life in Florida: As a species native to the Sunshine State, alligators may appear without warning in neighborhoods, including by schools, roads, and athletic facilities built close to ponds, wetlands, and other freshwater areas.

While alligators are a normal part of Florida's ecosystems, they can be dangerous if they are approached, fed, or provoked. As BBC Future has covered, conflicts between people and wild animals have become more likely as human activity increasingly overlaps with animal habitat.

That overlap can turn an ordinary practice or school day into a safety concern within minutes. Even when no one is harmed, these incidents can still be disruptive and frightening.

What's being done?

After the school resources office reported the sighting, local law enforcement secured the alligator and relocated it off campus.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also reminded parents to teach their children practical alligator safety rules, according to West Orlando News. That includes never approaching or feeding alligators and telling an adult right away if one is seen near a field, pond, or path.

They should also never be left without adult supervision around the edges of freshwater areas and be trained to stay alert. Quick reporting to trained officials — rather than trying to handle the animal yourself — is one of the safest ways to avoid a dangerous outcome.

One commenter praised the sheriff's office for its quick and humane response: "Thanks for returning it to the water."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.