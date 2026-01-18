Homeowner calls police after spotting unexpected guest taking midnight swim in pool: 'I would never believe this'

Instances such as this one are becoming more common across the globe.

This Florida man was taking his puppy out for a late-night bathroom break when he noticed a nearly eight-foot alligator making use of his pool.

What's happening?

Fox Weather reported on a video taken by Rob Emhoff that showcased a gator swimming around the family pool.

Thankfully, with a quick call to the state's wildlife control office, a professional alligator trapper was sent to the scene to safely remove the animal from the property.

Emhoff was shocked, saying, "I would never believe this if someone told me."

@abcnews A family in Naples, Florida, had to call in the professionals after finding a large alligator taking a dip in their backyard pool in the early hours of Dec. 30. ♬ original sound - ABC News

In the video, the trapper catches the gator with a snare, tapes its mouth shut, and drags it out of the pool.

Alligators have an incredibly powerful bite but struggle to open their mouths with nearly the same strength, so wrapping tape thoroughly around the snout keeps their teeth out of commission.

Why is this important?

Through careful, humane removal, the alligator was taken off the homeowners' property without any problems other than interrupted sleep.

However, instances such as this one are becoming more common as habitat loss increases across the globe.

The family made the right choice to call in someone who knew exactly how to take the alligator out of their pool without hurting it. In the video, the gator seemed placid until it rolled viciously as it was removed from the pool.

When people try to interfere with wildlife without professional involvement, they or the animal can be harmed. If that happens, the creature may have to be euthanized.

As wildlife continue to lose places to live, they seek refuge in human-dominated spaces. This can lead to not-so-pleasant encounters between people and animals that can end badly for both parties.

Another Floridian wasn't so lucky with her own alligator encounter, pulling her puppy from harm's way and taking a few bites to the arm in the process. The gator, which had been occupying a creek near the woman's home, was put down.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

As animals are forced to inhabit locations where humans have encroached on once pristine land, human-wildlife interactions become more of an issue.

It is crucial to understand that approaching or handling wild animals, especially when those animals are in unfamiliar territories, puts everyone involved at risk.

Thus, knowing who to call is a key component to keeping humans and animals safe. It is always best to contact authorities, as they know the proper procedures to follow to keep everyone protected.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.