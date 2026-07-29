Palm Bay, Florida, woman wakes to a 3 a.m. alarm, finds a hissing alligator at her front door

A 3 a.m security alert sent one homeowner in Palm Bay, Florida, to her cameras and revealed something far worse than an ordinary disturbance.

What happened?

As Florida Today reported, the encounter took place on July 17 at the home of Sierra Wynn, not far from Heritage High School.

Wynn had been asleep when the alert came through. When she reviewed her security footage, she saw an alligator that was almost 8 feet long on the porch, hissing at the front door.

"My first thought is that my little puppy is on the other side of the door, so I moved her to another room and closed the door," Wynn said. "But it was very shocking and felt like a scene from a movie. It didn't even move; it just growled at me and started hissing. It was so deep, it was guttural, just a deep hissing and a growl."

Palm Bay police officers reportedly kept flashlights trained on the animal as it stayed outside the home until a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper removed it.

Officials said the alligator was likely a juvenile despite its long length.

Why does it matter?

According to Florida Today, the neighborhood where Wynn lives was once wetlands and is now bordered by expanding development, canals, and nearby ponds that alligators still use.

In places where wild habitat is fragmented or altered, these surprise encounters can become more common.

Wildlife experts have long noted that animal attacks and close calls are often linked to human expansion into natural habitat, altered water conditions, and food-related behaviors.

"Mating season is coming to an end, but what we are seeing is that with low water levels the alligators are moving around quite a bit more," FWC spokesperson Chad Weber said.

What's being done?

Wildlife officials told Florida Today that encounters like this aren't especially rare in summer, but they urged residents to stay alert.

Wynn said her camera system captured the alligator clearly, giving her a warning before she could unknowingly step outside.

"My mom was like, 'I hate where we live,'" she said.

Still, after the shock wore off, Wynn added, "But we're not going to move anywhere."

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