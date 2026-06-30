Florida man sues after free alligator encounter leaves him bitten in the face

"There were no warnings, signs or other devices to warn or indicate the vicious nature of the subject alligator."

A tourist attraction in Florida is being sued over allegations that a complimentary alligator experience left a man with a facial bite.

What happened?

The plaintiff, South Florida resident Edil Kasenov, filed suit against Airboat Rides at Midway, a tourist operation in Christmas, Florida, over an incident he says occurred during the company's free "Alligator Encounter" in June 2025.

In records referenced by ClickOrlando obtained earlier this month, Kasenov accuses the attraction of negligence and asks for damages exceeding $50,000.

The complaint states that the alleged bite back in June of 2025 sent him to the hospital and left him disfigured. It also ties the incident to an encounter that the business advertised at no cost.

Kasenov's filing further claims visitors were not properly alerted to the risk and that the animal had not been sufficiently restrained for the interaction.

Why does it matter?

Alligator attacks on humans are relatively rare, but human activity can raise the chances of a dangerous encounter. When businesses, parks, or individuals create situations that bring people unusually close to wild animals, they reduce the natural distance that typically protects both animals and humans.

That concern is especially relevant in Florida, where wildlife tourism is a major draw. Experiences marketed as memorable, family-friendly, or free can make visitors more likely to lower their guard. If the allegations in this case are accurate, the issue was not simply that an alligator acted like an alligator — it was that a human-designed attraction may have put a guest in danger.

There is also an animal welfare concern. Wild predators used in entertainment settings can experience stress, and repeated close interaction with humans can lead to unpredictable outcomes.

What are people saying?

Kasenov's complaint says the attraction did not give guests adequate notice of the risk. "There were no warnings, signs or other devices to warn or indicate the vicious nature of the subject alligator," the lawsuit reads.

The filing adds, "Additionally, there were no measures used by the defendant to restrain the alligator or otherwise protect (Kasenov)."

The case alleges the bite caused hospitalization and disfigurement; ClickOrlando said the suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

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