Officials issue warning after making ominous prediction about 2026: 'Highlights how rapidly we are now approaching…'

Scientists are warning that the world is closing in on a temperature threshold once considered avoidable. Data cited by Euronews shows this follows a stretch of extreme heat that has already been above average since records began.

What's happening?

According to the U.K.'s Met Office, global temperatures in 2026 are expected to land between 1.34°C and 1.58°C (34.41°F and 38.84°F) above the 1850-1900 average, with a central estimate of 1.46°C (34.6°F) above.

Professor Adam Scaife, who led the forecast, said this would mark the fourth consecutive year above 1.4°C. As Euronews reported, Copernicus climate data shows that 2024 was the hottest year on record, while 2025 is tied with 2023 as the second warmest.

"This highlights how rapidly we are now approaching the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target," Met Office scientist Dr. Nick Dunstone told Euronews.

Why are these warnings important?

Scientists have warned that sustained warming increases the risk of cascading impacts. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rising global temperatures are directly linked to the intensity and duration of wildfires, as hotter conditions reduce moisture in soils.

Scientists have long documented high temperature predictions and hotter, drier conditions. For example, in an interview with NASA, scientist James Hansen told The New York Times that researchers understood decades ago that continued pollution would drive temperatures higher. Hansen said records have confirmed those early projections.

A 2023 World Economic Forum risk analysis surveyed 1,490 risk experts worldwide; almost two-thirds said they expect a higher likelihood of global catastrophes in the next 10 years.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

The United Nations Environment Programme released a report calling for global change to transition to circular-economy models, decarbonize the energy system, eat and shop for groceries sustainably, restore the ecosystem, and reduce waste.

At the household level, going solar remains one of the most impactful upgrades (especially paired with battery storage), as it can lower bills and improve energy resilience during extreme heat, storms, grid outages, and other events.

