Officials crack down on local fishermen's harmful actions: 'The most important thing we can do'

Local officials in New Mexico have moved to update existing laws to safeguard the wildlife of a critical natural area along the Rio Grande.

As KRQE News reported, signs posted in Albuquerque's Bosque warning visitors not to fish or otherwise disturb the wildlife are going unheeded. Worse, some anglers were leaving behind fishing gear and causing harm to local wildlife. Before the updates, officials had limited options to curb the behavior due to gaps in the existing ordinance. To address it, the city is advancing legislation to empower staff to issue citations to violators.

City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn discussed the rationale behind the revisions with KRQE: "Right now, these areas are posted, no fishing, no harming of animals. And so updating the ordinance really just gives our open space staff the extra backing to actually enforce those posts."

The Bosque is one of New Mexico's natural marvels — a cottonwood forest that borders the Rio Grande. For the city's residents, the part of the Bosque in the Albuquerque area offers a relaxing green space to escape to. Yet such natural treasures come with responsibilities.

As Albuquerque's Superintendent of Open Space, Colleen Langan-McRoberts, explained to the news outlet: "The most important thing we can do as residents as people who enjoy and love these places, is to treat them with respect, and a part of that is to not bother the wildlife."

The story highlighted the vital conservation work that occurs at the local level. Similar ordinances have been enacted in states and municipalities nationwide. For example, Colorado moved to extend protections to its wetlands after they were removed at the federal level.

Elsewhere, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in Arizona to curb habitat destruction by calling for agencies to protect federal lands.

While it's true that outright bans on recreation can impact people engaging responsibly with nature, protections for wildlife in specific areas may also be necessary to maintain or restore ecosystems. Also, in the case of Albuquerque's Bosque, KRQE noted that those with licenses can fish legally nearby in the Rio Grande, leaving the areas' protected ponds alone.

"All of these areas are really special," Langan-McRoberts told the news station.

