Pennsylvania rescuers found a true albino cardinal under a car, and it likely could not survive in the wild

"Our eyes widened and our jaws dropped as we realized we were witnessing a rare occurrence."

A white bird found under a car in Pennsylvania turned out to be a bird so uncommon that even longtime wildlife rehabilitators seldom encounter one.

The discovery came during a dangerous heat wave, making the rescue both extraordinary and a reminder of how extreme conditions can drive wild animals into risky contact with people.

What happened?

On July 3, Lancaster County nonprofit Raven Ridge Wildlife Center received a call after a woman in Washington Borough discovered a white bird beneath her car, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.

Center staff said the bird seemed injured and was trying to drink water from beneath the vehicle. When rescuers got there, they realized it was a fledgling albino cardinal.

"Our eyes widened and our jaws dropped as we realized we were witnessing a rare occurrence that most people never see outside of pictures," the team wrote on Facebook.

"The chances of seeing an albino cardinal are extremely low," the group said. "Albino cardinals are considered one of the rarest bird sightings, with estimates suggesting that the odds of encountering any cardinal displaying white feathers are about 1 in 30,000. True albino cardinals, which lack all pigmentation, are even rarer."

Why does it matter?

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said it had been examining animals that were distressed or behaving unusually because of the heatwave.

"Albino cardinals face significant survival challenges due to their conspicuous coloration, which makes them more vulnerable to predators. Additionally, their lack of melanin can lead to poor vision," the wildlife center wrote on Facebook. "The rarity of albino cardinals is attributed to a genetic mutation that causes a lack of melanin, resulting in their distinctive white plumage and reddish-pink eyes."

What's being done?

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said the bird will remain in captivity, since release would give it little chance of survival for now. For an animal with unusual coloration and possible vision problems, rehabilitation and ongoing care may offer its best chance at safety.

If an animal appears injured or is behaving abnormally — especially in extreme heat — it helps to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator immediately. It's also important to check under and around vehicles before moving them.

Even a brief discovery under a car can reveal how fragile wildlife survival can be — especially for a bird this rare.

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