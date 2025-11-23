Officials on alert as major dam climbs toward maximum capacity amid downpours: 'A strong buffer for … water supply'

After four years of lower levels, a reservoir in Penang, Malaysia, has reached 99% capacity thanks to consistent downpours, reported New Straits Times.

The Air Itam dam hit 99.4% of its total volume this week. The reservoir hadn't been this full since late 2021, when it reached just over 93% capacity.

Over 20 inches of rain fell on the dam's surrounding watershed between early September and late October. Water managers will increase daily extraction to supply a nearby treatment facility that provides drinking water to local residents.

The increased water access benefits the community in multiple ways.

Water managers will extract up to 65 million liters each day, nearly triple the normal volume. This higher extraction rate stops the reservoir from overflowing into local drainage networks, which protects neighborhoods built on lower ground from flooding.

Malaysia's water authority chief, Datuk K. Pathmanathan, shared positive news about the region's water outlook.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"The nearly full Air Itam dam marks a significant milestone for Penang's water security, providing a strong buffer for the state's water supply after four years of lower reservoir levels," he said in an official statement.

Other reservoirs in the region have been recovering well after they received more than 30 inches of rain over the past two months. Officials expect one large dam to reach between 80% and 85% capacity by early next year, just before the dry season arrives.

If you live in an area where changing rainfall patterns have been affected, you can help your community prepare by raising your voice and supporting local water conservation efforts. Contact your representatives and voice your support for policies that protect watersheds and invest in water infrastructure.

These investments help communities adapt to changing weather patterns. They also help protect the natural ecosystems that depend on stable water sources.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.