Tourist faces instant consequences after getting too close to aggressive bird: 'Everyone knows not to mess with them'

Chalk this one up to a little bit of revenge.

Chalk this one up to a little bit of revenge. An aggressive turkey didn't take kindly to a tourist and taught them a lesson.

The Tourons of National Parks Instagram account (@touronsofnationalparks) quite appropriately shared the turkey footage on Thanksgiving.

The account indicated the video was taken at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is home to the Eastern wild turkey.

The clip takes us right into the action, as a tourist immediately is frantically trying to ward off the turkey. Iconic turkey sounds can be heard in the background. The visitor's cellphone-waving has little effect, as the animal doggedly follows them.

There's a near stumble on tree roots by the tourist, and their onlooking companion loudly laughs. The tourist turns their back as they return to their vehicle, seemingly easing tensions as the video concludes. That being said, a second turkey surprisingly springs into action — ducking under a fence to join the fray — so we don't really know. For the human's well-being, let's hope it remained merely a laughing matter.

Unfortunately, that's frequently not the case for those who approach wild animals for photos or other unwanted interactions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency specifically notes that "over time turkeys begin to show bold and aggressive behavior towards people — particularly children, women, the elderly, and anybody who acts fearful and timid."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Great Smoky Mountains National Park states that if your approach changes an animal's behavior, "you have approached too closely." When it comes to turkeys and other animals that don't seem frightening, there is a temptation to feed them. But "feeding park wildlife usually guarantees its demise," as the park says.

Animals that become used to humans meet disastrous results, including euthanization. In the case of turkeys, it can lead to disease as well as disruptions for humans as they grow bolder and more aggressive. That's why it's best to let turkeys be wild. There's already concern about why the wild turkey population is diminishing, and it's not worth adding to their, and your own, problems.

Commenters on Instagram were a little amused by the tourist who faced instant repercussions.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A couple of users channeled the turkey, writing, "Things are gonna be a lil bit different around here this year" and "Gimme one of YOUR legs!"

Another user stated that "everyone knows not to mess with them" where they live even though it's nowhere near a national park.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.