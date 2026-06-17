Realtor rounds a curve, spots a 'bull,' and realizes a giant African eland is loose in Louisiana

"That was not anything that is supposed to be in this part of the world."

A real estate stop in Louisiana took an unexpected turn when a realtor coming around a curve saw what she first took to be a bull and then realized was something far less familiar.

The sighting of a loose African eland, a massive antelope species not native to Louisiana, put residents in Plain Dealing on alert.

What happened?

Tina McKnight Rist was checking on a property listing in Plain Dealing when she noticed a herd of cows and then an even larger animal standing in the roadway, KTBS reported.

It was later identified as an African eland, an antelope species that can weigh about 1,100 pounds.

After sharing the sighting on Facebook, McKnight Rist said she got numerous messages from people who thought the animal might have escaped from a game park in or near Springhill.

By the time of KTBS' report, that had not been confirmed, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said the animal had not been recovered and was still loose.

When recalling the encounter, McKnight Rist said, "That was not anything that is supposed to be in this part of the world."

Why does it matter?

A loose animal of that size can create immediate risks for people on the road, nearby property owners, livestock, and the animal itself. An eland can jump roughly four feet from a standing position, so it could easily enter fenced-off spaces.

Encounters like this are often tied to the movement, confinement, and commercial keeping of wild or non-native animals. When exotic species are transported or kept outside their natural habitats, even a single escape can put both people and wildlife in unpredictable situations.

There are also ecological concerns any time a non-native animal turns up in a new environment. Human decisions about captive wildlife can ripple outward into local communities.

What's being done?

Public awareness when these incidents occur is essential. As of June 11, residents were being warned that the animal was still at large, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has yet to provide additional updates.

If locals do spot the eland, the safest move is to keep a wide distance and contact authorities rather than trying to approach or corner it. A frightened animal that large can be dangerous, even if it is not acting aggressively.

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