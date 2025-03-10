Scientists make unexpected discovery while tracking elusive snakes in the wild: 'Our results surprised us'

Scientists have discovered that Aesculapian snakes are among grounded wildlife that have come to rely on human habitats for survival, including throughout the U.K., where the snake was accidentally introduced.

However, due to its non-native status, the snake is at risk of being added to the list of alien species of concern, which would allow authorized officials to remove it from all lands throughout the U.K., according to The Conversation.

What's happening?

The Aesculapian snake was accidentally introduced to the U.K. when the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay closed around 50 years ago. The species has been reproducing and surfacing throughout the U.K. ever since.

In an important conservation study on the movement behavior of the accidentally introduced species, scientists Tom Major and Wolfgang Wüster discovered where these snakes traveled for survival.

"Our results surprised us," the study's authors wrote in The Conversation.

Through implanted radio transmitters, the scientists found that the snakes sought refuge from colder temperatures in attics and wall cavities of indoor buildings and incubated their eggs in garden compost bins.

Though they are not native to the land, Aesculapian snakes have been making a home in the U.K., and "there are no indications that their presence is affecting native species," the study's authors said, per The Conversation.

The study's authors argue that the snakes should be allowed to stay.

Why is protecting these snakes important?

The Aesculapian snake is native to countries in central and southern Europe. Its ideal environment is moderately humid and warm, not hot. As the world experiences rising temperatures brought on by human-induced, heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, such as from burning dirty fossil fuels, southern Europe is becoming an increasingly unsuitable environment for the species. Consequently, the snake has been migrating north, where the climate is more temperate, according to The Times.

However, the U.K. government perceives these snakes as intruders and threats to local wildlife, even though there has been no proof of harm to the ecosystem. Their main food source, pest rodents, will only help Britain control the country's pest population, a problem documented by The Guardian.

If approved for removal, these snakes will have to find a new home with suitable temperatures, which will become increasingly difficult given rising global temperatures. These snakes will then become vulnerable to extinction.

What can I do to protect these snakes?

Conservation scientists such as Major and Wüster are making the case to allow Aesculapian snakes to stay in Britain. The species may not be native to the land, but that doesn't necessarily make it invasive. In fact, the snakes could help control rodents that run rampant throughout the country.

Human intervention has helped wildlife species survive dangerous treks, such as drowning deer and injured or displaced sea life.

If you live in an area where Aesculapian snakes have been spotted, you could create ideal safe environments for them to hide out and weather the colder temperatures. Use your voice and call on your government officials to allow the snakes to stay.

