  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make unexpected discovery while tracking elusive snakes in the wild: 'Our results surprised us'

"There are no indications."

by Yei Ling Ma
"There are no indications."

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists have discovered that Aesculapian snakes are among grounded wildlife that have come to rely on human habitats for survival, including throughout the U.K., where the snake was accidentally introduced. 

However, due to its non-native status, the snake is at risk of being added to the list of alien species of concern, which would allow authorized officials to remove it from all lands throughout the U.K., according to The Conversation.  

What's happening?

The Aesculapian snake was accidentally introduced to the U.K. when the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay closed around 50 years ago. The species has been reproducing and surfacing throughout the U.K. ever since.

In an important conservation study on the movement behavior of the accidentally introduced species, scientists Tom Major and Wolfgang Wüster discovered where these snakes traveled for survival. 

"Our results surprised us," the study's authors wrote in The Conversation

Through implanted radio transmitters, the scientists found that the snakes sought refuge from colder temperatures in attics and wall cavities of indoor buildings and incubated their eggs in garden compost bins. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Though they are not native to the land, Aesculapian snakes have been making a home in the U.K., and "there are no indications that their presence is affecting native species," the study's authors said, per The Conversation. 

The study's authors argue that the snakes should be allowed to stay. 

Why is protecting these snakes important?

The Aesculapian snake is native to countries in central and southern Europe. Its ideal environment is moderately humid and warm, not hot. As the world experiences rising temperatures brought on by human-induced, heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, such as from burning dirty fossil fuels, southern Europe is becoming an increasingly unsuitable environment for the species. Consequently, the snake has been migrating north, where the climate is more temperate, according to The Times.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

However, the U.K. government perceives these snakes as intruders and threats to local wildlife, even though there has been no proof of harm to the ecosystem. Their main food source, pest rodents, will only help Britain control the country's pest population, a problem documented by The Guardian. 

If approved for removal, these snakes will have to find a new home with suitable temperatures, which will become increasingly difficult given rising global temperatures. These snakes will then become vulnerable to extinction. 

What can I do to protect these snakes?

Conservation scientists such as Major and Wüster are making the case to allow Aesculapian snakes to stay in Britain. The species may not be native to the land, but that doesn't necessarily make it invasive. In fact, the snakes could help control rodents that run rampant throughout the country. 

Human intervention has helped wildlife species survive dangerous treks, such as drowning deer and injured or displaced sea life.

If you live in an area where Aesculapian snakes have been spotted, you could create ideal safe environments for them to hide out and weather the colder temperatures. Use your voice and call on your government officials to allow the snakes to stay. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x