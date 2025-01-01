Local caught off guard by scene at crowded beach: 'Definitely can't be good'

A picture of hundreds of cars on a beach in Adelaide has worried Redditors on the subreddit r/f***cars.

"Luckily not all beaches are like this in Adelaide," wrote the OP. "But faaaarken hell. Why would ya?"

The post has gained a lot of concern from commenters worried about the ecosystem of the beach as cars continue to overcrowd and overpopulate the area.

"That definitely can't be good for the shore and the ecosystem [living] in it and its surrounding[s]," one commenter wrote, referring to the ecosystems both inland and in the sea.

Another informed the subreddit that "they have to replace the sand a lot and the Minister for Energy and Mining" wants to make it illegal to park on the beach.

Human manipulation of waterways by dams, diversions, levees, and other man-made infrastructures or activities has resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of acres of estuary habitat every year, according to Restore America's Estuaries. Cars degrading the beach environment has numerous negative impacts on maintaining a healthy ecosystem on the beach, including the loss of keystone plants, pollinators, and animals.

Cars on the beach also take away from the enjoyment of nature — a vital aspect in fostering humans' respect for the natural world, according to a researcher at the University of Florida. Without a connection with nature, humans are more likely to disrespect the environment through pollution and littering.

Gus Koerner, the researcher on the article for the University of Florida, explained that grasping the "intricate connections within the environment" and recognizing "the profound impact human actions can have on wildlife" is crucial for "young leaders in the making." He continued that it's important to help "see the big picture" and understand their role in protecting the environment.

