Mother faces fine exceeding $80K for unfortunate beach incident with children: 'It was definitely one expensive trip'

A family's ocean getaway took a surprising turn for the worse earlier this summer.

Charlotte Russ and her kids had traveled from their home in Fresno, California, to enjoy a vacation at the popular Pismo Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

Her kids were excited and had fun collecting a large number of seashells. Or at least that's what they thought they were digging up. In reality, they had accidentally harvested 72 live clams without a license, according to ABC7.

Russ was ticketed at the beach and later discovered it came with a hefty fine of $88,000. That's roughly $1,200 per clam.

They are not the only ones on the hook for disturbing the protected species in San Luis Obispo County, intentional or not; there were 58 citations issued in 2023 alone, as ABC7 reported.

"It's to send a message," wrote a commenter on a Reddit post discussing the incident. "Harsh punishment … but I get it."

Russ was eventually able to appeal to a judge and got the fine reduced to $500, but the lesson was learned.

"It was definitely one expensive trip to Pismo," she told ABC7.

There are signs posted informing the public about the regulations, but Russ wishes there were more. Her family was focused on fun and didn't notice the information.

Russ has tried to use the situation as a teaching moment for her kids. "They know now what a clam is compared to what a seashell is. I've had to explain that to them," she said in her interview.

While the two may look similar, seashells are just that — empty and broken shells where something used to live. If it's intact, closed up, and hard to open, then it's still a living clam.

Lt. Matthew Gil with the Department of Fish and Wildlife explained to ABC7 how Russ's kids had actually picked up juvenile clams, so the penalties they faced are to protect the shellfish while they are young and small.

"We have to let them get to four-and-a-half inches so they can spawn, so they can have offspring every year," Gil said.

Policies like these help conserve marine species and foster people's respect for their ecosystems. Both are crucial, as rising global temperatures have caused dangerous ocean heat waves and unprecedented threats to marine life.

The good news? There are more ways than ever to make a difference in your local waterways. Volunteers are cleaning up a major bay by restoring its oyster population, and a global whaling ban is finally seeing results.

Find your inspiration and get involved — and be sure to double-check your beach souvenirs. And if you're looking for other tips for traveling responsibly, check out some ways to lower your impact.

