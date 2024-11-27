Hiker shares confusion after happening upon upsetting scene on local trail: 'Who did this?'

Apparently, no one ever taught them the pack in, pack out concept.

It's hard to be surprised anymore, but one hiker's discovery on the trail was downright shocking.

A photo of the scene was shared on Reddit, and it's a good thing because you have to see it to believe it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A pile of trash was left in the middle of a hiking trail with not one, but two porcelain toilets lying over the top of it. Just in case you thought you read that wrong, that's two toilets found abandoned amid the glory of nature.

"Who did this?" the original poster wrote in the caption.

Apparently, no one ever taught them the pack in, pack out concept. Insert a disappointed eye-roll here.

Why anyone would need to bring a full-sized toilet on a camping or hiking trip is mind-boggling in itself. An average toilet weighs 80-100 pounds — that's a lot to carry. The plot thickens with the fact that there were two of them. What a waste of effort and resources.

Leaving trash or anything else behind is a complete lack of respect for the environment, the animals who call that area home, and other nature enthusiasts trying to escape the hustle and bustle of life for a peaceful moment.

Most hikers know that you should leave the environment exactly the way that you found it – or better. Never bring anything with the intention of leaving it behind. The "leave no trace" principle is used by those who have educated themselves about climate issues and are aware of our coexistence with the world around us.

The more you understand nature, the more you'll want to protect it and reduce your carbon footprint — which is an estimate of the harmful carbon pollution and other planet-heating gases released by an individual or group. The bigger the carbon footprint, the bigger the negative impact on the planet.

There are ways to use the bathroom in the wild if there isn't a facility nearby, and it's way less stressful than hauling a toilet around. Just make sure to go at least 250 feet from any water source, pick up and pack out any toilet paper, and bury anything that needs to be buried at least six inches underground.

The two-toilet travesty met raised eyebrows and shaking heads.

"Gonna need a bigger trowel," one Redditor quipped.

"I promise it wasn't me," another added.

