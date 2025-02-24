  • Outdoors Outdoors

This stunning property with million-dollar views was nearly lost — until an unexpected buyer stepped in: 'I don't think you'll find anything like it'

The scenic retreat is home to a variety of wildlife and features breathtaking views.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: iStock

A pair of nonprofit organizations is poised to purchase a pristine piece of land that could provide generations of recreational enjoyment to Minnesota residents.

As detailed by the Park Rapids Enterprise, Fortune 500 company 3M — which focuses on consumer, industry, and worker safety goods — put its 680-acre conference center and corporate retreat on the market in spring 2023.

The getaway, situated on Big Mantrap Lake, is home to a variety of wildlife and features "awe-inspiring" vistas, including towering pine trees, wild rice fields, and natural shorelines, according to Eric Thorson, the Park Rapids area wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The mostly untouched property also has an existing trail system.

The Minnesota Land Trust and Northern Waters Land Trust have indicated they plan to purchase 431 acres of the retreat in Hubbard County to preserve it permanently. Other plans for the acreage included private development.

County commissioner David De La Hunt told the Enterprise that a minimum of 12 lakeside homes could generate "between $25 million and $40 million of taxable market value in the future." Char Christenson, another county commissioner, also pointed to a projected $5 billion state deficit that would increase the burden on individual counties.

"How does the levy get increased? Property tax," Christenson said, conceding there should be room for compromise.

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Reserving all 680 acres of the "one-of-a-kind property," as Thorson described it, for a select few would've shut out the public from desirable hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities — a proven boon for physical and emotional health. It also would've deprived future generations of the chance to connect with nature in a uniquely stunning setting.

"I don't think you'll find anything like it in northern Minnesota," Thorson said.

Moreover, urban development is a significant factor — along with an unnaturally warming climate primarily driven by the burning of dirty fuels — contributing to a sixth mass extinction event. When biodiversity declines, disease transmission can occur more easily.

To purchase their acreage from 3M, the Minnesota Land Trust and Northern Waters Land Trust are leaning on the Outdoor Heritage Fund, which receives 33% of sales tax revenue through the state's Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. In the North Star State, any land obtained with these funds must be open to the public for fishing and hunting, per the report.

The trusts expect to complete their acquisition of the 431 acres by mid-March.

