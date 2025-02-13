Pristine piece of land sold for $100 million — here's what it's being used for

The land is home to grizzly bears, moose, and elk and is covered in sagebrush, shrubs, and trees.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon approved a deal to sell part of the state's land to the federal government and will join it to Grand Teton National Park. Becoming part of a national park will make the land protected.

According to the Associated Press, the 1-square-mile land borders the Grand Teton National Park on three sides and a national forest on the fourth. The deal is for $100 million, and the government will pay $62.5 million, with private funds covering the rest.

The AP reported the governor had previously threatened to sell the land to a developer. However, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has agreed not to put "too many restrictions on development, including oil and gas drilling." This was the condition upon which the governor agreed to the sale.

The addition of the southeastern part of the Jackson Hole property to Grand Teton National Park is great news for Wyoming residents. Rainforest Trust says protected lands can benefit local communities by promoting ecotourism and creating jobs in the travel industry.

Protected areas also protect biodiversity. When biodiversity is disrupted, diseases can spread. Rainforest Trust states, "An estimated 60% of infectious diseases — including SARS-CoV-2, Lyme, and Ebola — are zoonotic in origin."

Protecting species is also vital because many are being lost at a shocking rate. It's called the "sixth mass extinction."

These protected lands are also crucial for feeding people, as millions rely on them. They provide fruits, plants, fish, and honey, and protected watersheds provide clean water.

Protected land and forests also absorb the polluting gases that are warming the planet, and preserving these areas is just one way to mitigate the consequences of the Earth's rising temperatures.

If you live near protected land, you can take local action and volunteer to help clean up and restore these areas. You can also advocate for policies that protect these lands.

