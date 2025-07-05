Scientists develop revolutionary camera system for inside glimpse into animals' lives: 'A leap forward'

"This new window into the secret lives of animals is poised to transform the way we study behavior."

Scientists have created a new mobile camera system that tracks wild birds in 3D without disturbing their natural behaviors, according to a research summary posted on Phys.org.

This system, called 3D-SOCS (3D Synchronized Outdoor Camera System), brings laboratory-quality measurement tools into natural settings. The technology captures detailed data on birds' movements and postures without requiring capture or restraint, giving researchers insights into their natural lives.

Researchers at the Cluster of Excellence "Collective Behavior" focused on creating technology that could withstand outdoor conditions while providing precise measurements.

The team designed the system to be adaptable to different species and field conditions, making it accessible for widespread use in wildlife research.

"3D-SOCS is a leap forward for the study of animal behavior in wild, free-living animals," said Michael Chimento, who led the study alongside Alex Hoi Hang Chan. "Our method opens new doors for studying cognition and social behavior under ecologically valid conditions."

The research team tested the system in woods near Germany's Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, where they studied great tits and blue tits.

They measured how the birds oriented their heads when presented with various objects, from mealworms to a taxidermied bird. This revealed subtle differences in individual birds' visual attention patterns, including which eye they preferred to use.

The system also estimates birds' body volume as an indicator of weight, showing a strong correlation with actual scale measurements. This is a non-invasive way to monitor wild animals' health without stressful capture procedures.

The researchers made all hardware plans and software freely available, allowing other scientists to adapt the technology for different species or research questions.

As conservation efforts increasingly require detailed behavioral data, this technology gives researchers new tools to understand and protect wildlife.

"This new window into the secret lives of animals is poised to transform the way we study behavior — from the forest floor to the treetops," said Fumihiro Kano, the study's senior author.

The system bridges the gap between controlled lab environments and natural field observations, creating a new approach to studying animal behavior in the wild.

While already functional, the team continues refining the technology for broader applications. Potential implementation in conservation programs worldwide is expected in the coming years.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.