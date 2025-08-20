Scientists stunned by discovery on manmade islands near major port: 'They know that this is a safe place'

The islands, known as 2D and 3D, were built in the 1970s.

Scientists are finding that two tiny islands off the coast of Florida are receiving a lot of attention from shorebirds.

What's happening?

The islands, known as 2D and 3D, were built in the 1970s, per the Tampa Bay Times, and they provide a lot of stability for the birds.

"These birds show up year after year for one big reason," National Audubon Society sanctuary manager Jeff Liechty told the Times. "They know that this is a safe place to come and raise their young."

Researchers have also found that hurricanes have pushed these birds out of their previous homes. The Times said that 9,000 birds were counted this year. Of those, 5,600 were on 3D.

Flooding from Hurricane Helene caused a lot of damage last year. Unless we reverse this change fast, it's not looking so good for these birds.

Why are extreme weather events concerning?

The Revelator reported that extreme weather events cost the U.S. $95 billion in 2020.

It mentioned a 2018 study that found that 57% of extreme weather events create a negative ecological response. When the environment reacted positively, the reaction was usually in favor of invasive plants, which can create very unbalanced ecosystems.

The shorebirds, which include royal and sandwich terns, are at risk of losing a lot of their population. The National Audubon Society said that they could lose over half their population by 2050 because of extreme weather events.

Taking action against extreme weather events will protect these animals and save us a lot of money.

What's being done to help the birds?

People working at Port Tampa Bay want to expand the nesting islands for the shorebirds. This will be done by expanding the shipping channels and using the excess sand on the islands, per the Times.

The Nature Conservancy also shared that people who are passionate about the environment are looking to make the state greener. They hope to make clean energy the norm and create more green jobs. Hopefully, these actions will pump the brakes on things like rising sea levels and increased extreme weather events.

