Zoo pays tribute to TV star Dillon the armadillo after death at 19

"She has made so many people smile and want to learn more about armadillos and their natural habitat."

There are zoo animals, and then there are those who become something more to keepers and visitors alike. For Exotic Zoo in Telford, that animal was Dillon, a six-banded armadillo. That can make it incredibly difficult to say goodbye.

What's happening

The 19-year-old was one of the zoo's best-known residents, and staff remembered her in a heartfelt social media tribute on Facebook, celebrating her "colourful life."

BBC News noted Dillon was among the original animals at Exotic Zoo, arriving when the attraction first opened in Priorslee in 2017, before later moving to Telford Town Park.

On Sunday, the zoo announced that Dillon had died, leaving behind her sister, Doris.

In its post, the zoo said both armadillos had been receiving arthritis medication and that Dillon had already lived beyond what staff would normally expect, "even for a zoo armadillo."

"Over the past week Dillon has been coming out less and less," the post said. After one final attempt at treatment, she "came out for one last breakfast this morning," then "curled back up in her bed and fell asleep for the last time."

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The tribute also noted Dillon's unusual fame beyond the zoo. BBC News noted that she and Doris appeared in a brief, narrated CBeebies piece for the "Let's Go Club," and that Dillon also received a "Blue Peter" badge.

The zoo described her as a "true rainforest and wildlife ambassador."

Why does it matter?

Six-banded armadillos are native to South America and typically live to around 15 years in the wild. In captivity, with proper care, they may reach 18 to 20 years, BBC News noted.

At 19, Dillon surpassed the lifespan many experts would expect, especially while dealing with arthritis in old age. That was to the benefit of both zoo staff and visitors, who got a long window to familiarize themselves with an intriguing and engaging creature.

"She has made so many people smile and want to learn more about armadillos and their natural habitat, such an unusual animal always caught people's attention and their hearts," the Zoo wrote in the Facebook caption.

What are people saying?

The zoo's message was filled with affection, calling Dillon one of the animals who had "walked through the doors on day one."

Commenters on Facebook paid their respects, too.

A poster wrote: "Seen her so many times over the years. Remember how fast they used to be! What a life you gave them! RIP Dillon."

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