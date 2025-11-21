Researchers create groundbreaking tech that could make common dental procedure a lot easier: 'Permanent restoration in a single visit'

"They could provide it to a patient within just a few hours."

A trip to the dentist might soon become much faster and far less stressful.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas have developed a new 3D-printing technology that could allow patients to receive a permanent dental crown in just a few hours, rather than waiting days or even weeks, reports Interesting Engineering.

What makes this breakthrough so special is the material it uses. Current same-day dental crowns are typically made from resin, which works well enough but doesn't match the strength or longevity of zirconia, the gold standard for permanent dental work.

Until now, printing zirconia crowns quickly was impossible because the process took far too long, particularly the stage called debinding, when the resin that holds zirconia particles together is carefully removed.

Traditionally, this step alone could take anywhere from 20 to 100 hours, making same-day crowns unfeasible.

That's the problem the UT Dallas team set out to solve.

Led by Dr. Majid Minary, the researchers developed a method that speeds up debinding to under 30 minutes. Using a combination of porous graphite felt, improved heat transfer, and a vacuum system, the process allows gases to escape safely without damaging the fragile crown.

As Dr. Minary explains, "If a practitioner wants to offer a 3D-printed zirconia crown chair-side, they could provide it to a patient within just a few hours."

The project, supported by a $550,000 National Science Foundation award, is a collaboration between UT Dallas, Pan-AM Dental Laboratory, 3DCeram Sinto Inc., and Dr. Amirali Zandinejad, a prosthodontist and former Texas A&M associate professor.

Together, they're working toward bringing this new approach to dental clinics across the country.

Beyond convenience, the innovation carries a human touch.

Faster, personalized crowns mean fewer appointments, less discomfort, and reduced anxiety for patients, a welcome relief in an era of long medical waits. It also promises less material waste and fewer replacement crowns over time, making it a small but meaningful step toward more sustainable care.

As Dr. Minary put it, this technology could make possible what many patients have wished for: "Permanent restoration in a single visit."

If all goes according to plan, that dream could soon be a reality at your neighborhood dentist's office.

