Scientists make unexpected discovery that could transform farming as we know it: 'Truly remarkable'

When most people think of zinc, they picture a vitamin supplement that helps fight off colds. But researchers in Europe have uncovered a surprising new role for this essential mineral — one that could transform farming as we know it.

A team of scientists from Denmark's Aarhus University, the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility discovered that zinc isn't just good for people. It also helps legumes such as beans, peas, and lentils make better use of nitrogen. These plants already have a natural ability to "fix" nitrogen from the air, but zinc boosts that process, helping them feed themselves more efficiently.

Why does this matter? Because nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients in agriculture — and right now, farms rely heavily on chemical fertilizers to supply it.

Globally, farmers use over 100 million tons of nitrogen fertilizer every year, and producing it requires vast amounts of energy. On top of that, excess fertilizer often washes into rivers and oceans, fueling algal blooms that choke out fish and threaten drinking water.

Scientists have been searching for decades for ways to make crops less dependent on synthetic fertilizers. Legumes have always stood out as special because of their natural nitrogen-fixing abilities, but until now, researchers didn't fully understand how that process was regulated.

The breakthrough came when the team identified a regulatory protein called "Fixation Under Nitrate." Together with zinc, this protein helps legumes fine-tune their nitrogen use, essentially making them better at feeding themselves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"It's truly remarkable to discover zinc's role as a secondary signal in plants," said assistant professor Jieshun Lin, the study's first author.

This discovery could have ripple effects across the global food system. Legumes are a cornerstone of diets worldwide, and making them more self-sufficient could mean healthier soils, lower farming costs, and cleaner waterways.

For everyday consumers, that translates to food grown with less chemicals — a win for both human health and the environment.

While it may take several years before this research reaches farm fields, the potential is clear. A simple mineral we already rely on for health may soon help crops thrive naturally, cutting pollution at the source and supporting a greener future for farming.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.