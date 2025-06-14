"This work demonstrates the great impact artificial intelligence and machine learning can have."

Tech Xplore recently shared how a group of scientists used AI to crack part of the code for cheaper, safer energy storage. Plus, they did it with a water-based battery that could one day cut pollution and lower energy bills.

"AI is an important tool that can facilitate the advancement of science," Esther Takeuchi, chair of the Interdisciplinary Science Department at Brookhaven Lab and William and Jane Knapp Chair in Energy and the Environment at Stony Brook University, told Tech Xplore. "The research done by this team provides an example of the insights that can be gained by combining experiment and theory enhanced by the use of AI."

In their study, published in PRX Energy, researchers were trying to understand why zinc-ion batteries run better when filled with a super-salty solution. To find out, they trained an AI model to simulate what happens inside the battery at an atomic level—something a standard computer would've needed years to do.

"This work demonstrates the great impact artificial intelligence and machine learning can have for understanding the chemistry of materials and provides guidelines for optimizing battery electrolytes," lead researcher Deyu Lu told Tech Xplore.

Turns out, the salt (zinc chloride) keeps water molecules from splitting apart into hydrogen gas, a common problem that usually wrecks performance. In this setup, the water molecules stop clinging to each other. That stabilizes the battery and keeps it running as intended.

The high salt concentration also helps zinc ions move more easily between battery parts. That cuts down on energy waste and delays.

Zinc-ion batteries are cheaper and less toxic to make than lithium ones. They're nonflammable, run on widely available materials, and could be a better option for storing energy from solar panels or other affordable sources, especially during outages or times of high demand. Solar installation companies such as EnergySage may soon offer such products.

While this tech won't replace lithium overnight, it could soon show up in grid storage and emergency systems. This means there will be less need for pollutant sources like gas and coal, and cleaner air for the people breathing it.

AI helped speed things up, but it's not all upside. Models like this require a ton of computing power. Some of them burn through electricity and water faster than you'd think. Training just one large model can produce as much pollution as five gas-powered cars do over their lifetimes.

Still, used carefully, tools like this could help solve real problems. If zinc batteries become easier to make and store, clean energy becomes easier to use. That's a win worth paying attention to.

"AI/ML is truly a game-changer in the study of complex materials," Lu told Tech Xplore.

