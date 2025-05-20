Scientists develop futuristic 'sponge' that could unlock future battery tech: 'A key breakthrough'

The scientists hope to integrate the technology into commercially available batteries.

Scientists at the Korea Institute of Energy Research developed a technology — an electron sponge — that improves the durability and efficiency of zinc-based batteries, the National Research Council of Science and Technology reported.

Zinc-based batteries offer an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, and this technology could aid development and adoption of the batteries.

While lithium-ion batteries — such as those found in electric vehicles and other electric devices — require resource extraction and use volatile electrolytes to operate, zinc batteries use water-based electrolytes.

These water-based electrolytes make zinc batteries more affordable and sustainable than lithium-ion batteries since they cost less to manufacture and the materials in them are more abundant, according to another study, which also described zinc batteries as safer because their water-based chemistry reduces the risk of combustion.

Despite these benefits, aqueous zinc batteries face drawbacks. These batteries have lower energy densities and shorter lifespans than lithium-ion batteries, the study stated.

A process called "dendrite formation" reduces the lifespan of zinc batteries. Dendrites are zinc deposits that grow on the anode — the negative electrode — of the battery, causing short circuits and compromising durability.

The scientists' technology solves the issue of dendrite formation. The technology utilizes zincophilic copper oxide nanoparticles, the report described, which prevent dendrites by absorbing and releasing electrons at the anode.

This electron sponge, as the researchers named it, also reduced energy loss during battery charging.

The researchers did not observe dendrites on the electron sponge-enhanced batteries after 2,500 charge-discharge cycles, while traditional batteries form dendrites after 800 cycles. The batteries also demonstrated a highly efficient charge-discharge capacity of nearly 99%.

Enhanced durability and efficiency of zinc batteries could reduce waste and make the batteries a promising energy storage system.

Such systems are critical to the transition from devices powered by dirty energy such as gas-fueled cars to more sustainable ones such as EVs. The scientists hope to integrate the technology into commercially available batteries.

"We expect this study to provide a key breakthrough for the development of next-generation zinc batteries with high performance and safety," researchers Jung Hoon Yang and Chan-Woo Lee said.

